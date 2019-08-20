TRAVERSE CITY — A woman visiting family in Traverse City lost a wedding ring valued at $14,000.
It's an 18-karat, white gold ring and pictures show it has diamonds, Traverse City Police Department Detective Sgt. Matt Richmond said. The woman reported it as lost on Monday at 11:30 a.m. and believes she lost the ring either while she was downtown, at the Grand Traverse Mall or at Sally Beauty Supply.
Anyone who finds it can call Traverse City Police at 995-5150 or Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch at 922-4550.
