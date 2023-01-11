TRAVERSE CITY — Despite the fact that the 911 emergency phone line was out for roughly an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon, it didn’t have much of an impact on emergency operations, Grand Traverse County first responders said Wednesday.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said Tuesday afternoon’s 911 outage across the state was not related to the Federal Aviation Administration system failure Wednesday morning.
“The FAA had nothing to do with that (911 outage),” Carroll said.
The causes of both issues — the 911 disruption in Michigan and the FAA system outage in the U.S. — are being investigated.
But, as of Wednesday morning, officials from the FAA and local 911 dispatchers reported that their respective systems are back up and running.
Traverse City Police Department Lt. Matt Richmond said the 911 line failure had little effect on road patrol officers who, like firefighters, have their radio systems to rely on.
The only impact, and it was minimal, Richmond said, was the response time between Grand Traverse County Dispatch and road patrol officers.
“We’ve been doing police work long before there were computers in every car,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark pointed out. “So [the outage] didn’t affect our ability to do our jobs.”
At 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Traverse County 911 Director Jason Torrey sent a bulletin via phone and email to alert people that “statewide 911 services” were down.
Richmond confirmed Tuesday that 911 was back up in the area and operating as of 5:20 p.m.
According to both departments’ call logs, the sheriff’s office had one recorded incident during the outage and the city police department had five. None of those six recorded incidents resulted in any arrests or injuries, according to police.
In Grand Traverse County, 911 outages have happened in the past, Clark said, making the point that deputies know what to do in the event of an outage like this.
Grand Traverse County 911 Director Jason Torrey told the Record-Eagle Tuesday evening, “We are on a statewide bridge with other 911 centers and the network provider, and they are triaging, diagnosing right now.”
Gregg Bird, Grand Traverse County emergency management director, is responsible for sending out notifications to the public about the status of the service.
Bird said he used the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which sends an alert to any cell phone in Grand Traverse County and, unlike its CodeRED system, doesn’t require people to sign up for messages.
It was the first time they’ve used that system to notify people in the county, he said, but the outage — which involved a large swath of the state, reaching south as far as Kent County and extending north into the Upper Peninsula — was deemed serious enough to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.