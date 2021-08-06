TRAVERSE CITY — Two major construction projects impacting East Front Street present the opportunity to redesign an entry point to downtown Traverse City.
It’s also a chance to look at whether Front and State streets, both of which have one-way traffic between Pine Street and Boardman Avenue, could be turned into two-way streets.
Tuesday’s input session gives the public a shot to weigh in on both the redesign and traffic alignment study, said Harry Burkholder, city Downtown Development Authority’s chief operating officer.
“The real impetus for this first round of meetings is to hear from the community what they desire, what they like and what they don’t like about East Front Street, and then have a larger discussion about what circulation means in the downtown,” he said.
It’s from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., according to a release.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the Grandview Parkway and East Front Street intersection when it repaves the parkway in 2023, Burkholder said. Plus, the city has plans for some underground infrastructure work along East Front Street, including replacing sewer laterals connecting businesses to an underground sewer main.
Front Street between Grandview Parkway and Pine Street has been “pretty sleepy” for the past few decades, Progressive AE Urban Planning Practice Leader Suzanne Schulz said. She and the design firm are working with the DDA on both streetscaping plans for East Front Street and the study looking at the feasibility of two-way traffic on stretches of Front and State streets.
There are some lively aspects, like Little Fleet, but plenty of challenges, too, Schulz said. For one, there’s limited sidewalk space, which makes providing universal access to businesses along the street with steps a challenge. There are also overlooked assets, like the Boardman River being somewhat hidden and inaccessible to people using wheelchairs.
They’re some of the observations Schulz noticed on a recent walk-through with disability advocates, she said. Those and other first impressions are on the agenda for Tuesday, and feedback on what people want to see in the three-block stretch can help answer a typical urban conundrum: how to do a lot in a little space.
“We’re hoping to learn, certainly from the business community, what they need to have their businesses be successful with the streetscape, what their goals are for the street and what we can try to achieve in doing that,” she said. “And then from the general community at large (we want to learn) how they view this gateway and how they want to interact with this space and what’s important to them.”
Burkholder said the idea is to have a design ready for bids by winter, with construction possibly starting in 2022. The process picks up from where an earlier one left off in 2017.
ONE-WAY TO TWO
The redesign is a chance to consider a question that’s repeatedly arisen in Traverse City along with many others: Whether one-way streets in its core should be switched to two-way traffic, Burkholder said.
This was first discussed for stretches of Front and State streets in 1955, not long after the 1952 opening of Grandview Parkway. Yet the idea laid dormant until May of 1966, when one-way streets were tested into October. That experiment must have been well received, as the permanent change to one-way streets was made in April, 1967.
Changing State Street to two-way traffic while Front Street was closed through summer 2020 was, by most accounts, a success, Burkholder said.
Other cities are switching one-way streets to two or considering doing so, like Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing, Schulz said.
She acknowledged the debate over converting streets from one to the other can be contentious, but that’s why it’s important to have conversations like Tuesday’s. The study could go either way, and pilot projects or other gradual roll-outs for changes are possible as well.
“At the end of the day we may not make everyone happy, or we may not change a thing,” she said. “The important thing right now is that people should know no one needs to take a position for or against it right now. It’s a conversation and we just simply want to understand from the community if there are concerns and what the concerns might be, and how we can try to address them or provide data that sheds more light on this question.”
Nor would the study be the final word, Burkholder said. Changing traffic directions on the street ultimately is up to city commissioners, who may decide to keep traffic patterns as is even if the study finds changing them to be feasible.
Documents show the DDA aims to have the study finalized by late October.
Tuesday’s meeting isn’t the only chance for public engagement, either, Burkholder said. He invited people to take an online survey at https://reimagineeastfront.com, and said there will be more input sessions as the process continues.
Record-Eagle contributor Peg Siciliano contributed to this article.
