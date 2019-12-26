BELLAIRE — An annual ski event tradition turned tragic at an Antrim County resort.
For years, locals and guests gather at Shanty Creek Resort’s Schuss Village for the Tannenbaum tree lighting and torch light parade to kick off the Christmas season. Staff members ski down a hill in a schuss pattern while carrying lighted torches, illuminating the resort’s Christmas tree at the bottom of Schuss Mountain.
On Dec. 21, during the torch light parade, Charles “Chick” Round, a longtime ski instructor who led the torch parade, suffered a fatal ski crash.
“We have just now started our investigation,” said Antrim County Undersheriff Dean Pratt. “I can confirm we did have a recreational accident at Shanty Creek. Details are limited.”
“Chick started skiing when he was four years old and was teaching at 16,” said Cheryle Round, his wife of 54 years. “He has been a professional skier since.”
Round, 81, was well known and loved by many for his passion for downhill skiing. He raced on the Traverse City Ski Team in High School, taught skiing at Hickory Hills and ran the Timberlee Ski School and Kiwanis Ski Club at Holiday Hills. He taught at Schuss Mountain for 36 years and worked for Antrim Ski Academy, retiring last year.
Round was a full certified instructor with Professional Ski Instructors for nearly 60 years.
Round’s friendly and outgoing nature made his ski students, especially little kids, feel comfortable taking lessons from him. He taught hundreds of people how to ski.
“He constantly talked about work and enjoyed his job,” Cheryle said. “Skiing made him very happy. All the kids who took lessons from him called him Grandpa.”
Jan Clark, who worked as a ski instructor with Round at Shanty Creek, said he was very well liked by everyone.
“He could be very technical when teaching, or have fun and laugh with the kids,” said Clark. “One of the best times we had was working with the Level 1 Venue for Special Olympics. He absolutely loved helping the athletes.”
When he wasn’t working the slopes, Round enjoyed fishing and boating. He had also served as a life guard in Traverse City.
“His folks had a restaurant in Traverse City on Eighth and Garfield, called Round’s Restaurant,” Cheryle said. “He worked there when he was younger. The family retired in 1968 and sold the business.”
Round and his wife were foster parents for 25 years, fostering an estimated 120 children over the years.
“He had a lot of experience with kids,” Cheryle added. “He was a good man, a strong, loving man. He didn’t look or act like he was 81 years old.”
Just prior to the start of the Tannenbaum Torch Light Parade and Round’s accident, Shanty Creek Resort management called Round to the stage inside the resort’s Ivan’s Restaurant.
“Chick was introduced and recognized for his many years of participation in the annual Torch Light Parade,” said co-worker Christine VanTongeren.
“He was applauded with a standing ovation for his role in leading Saturday night’s parade.”
Shanty Creek Resort posted on their Facebook page, stating “after our annual torchlight parade this past Saturday, longtime ski instructor and dear friend to many at the resort, Charles “Chick” Round passed away after an accident on the hill.”
Numerous friends and co-workers left messages of condolences, shared memories, and described Chick’s happy personality.
“The one thing I want people to remember was that he was an excellent teacher and he was loved very much,” Cheryle said.
Round is survived by his wife Cheryle, their two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
