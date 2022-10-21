TRAVERSE CITY — A Democrat running for Grand Traverse County’s District 7 faces a candidate with plenty of name recognition.

T.J. Andrews is going head-to-head with state Sen. Wayne A. Schmidt, R-Traverse City, for the district that includes Peninsula Township and part of Traverse City.

Schmidt served as a state representative from 2009 to 2014 and is now in his second Senate term, which means he is term-limited. He also served as a county commissioner for 10 years.

District 7 is currently represented by board Chair Rob Hentschel, who is now running for office in District 5 where he bought a house.

Andrews says she is committed to, and invested in, the community. As an attorney, she regularly deals with complex disputes that she has been helping to resolve for more than 20 years. It’s a process of sitting down, determining both sides of an issue and figuring out a way forward, she said.

“That’s directly related to what is faced on our county commission — an evolving series of challenges that we are charged with taking input on, assessing them thoroughly, making a plan and putting it into action,” Andrews said.

Schmidt says his experience includes serving in the majority and the minority party in a legislative body, serving under governors from both parties and working across the aisle.

“I have worked with a variety of stakeholders, both as a county commissioner and a state legislator,” Schmidt said. “Relationships and experience are key to governing successfully.”

When it comes to mental health services in the county, Andrews said she is not convinced it is the best idea to leave the six-county Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, a move that would dissolve the authority. It’s a decision she doesn’t think was well-thought-out before it was made by the county board in May.

“They made the decision – and then looked into it,” Andrews said, adding that mental health services are critical in the region.

The board has since opted to look at rewriting an enabling agreement that established Northern Lakes about 20 years ago. Leaders from all six counties are meeting regularly to discuss how services can be improved.

Andrews said she is glad commissioners are now taking a step back, which may have been caused by a public outcry against the move, especially from those who fear services will be disrupted.

Schmidt is not in favor of the county leaving Northern Lakes and said it’s unfortunate that it had to come to that vote to make needed changes.

“The answer is rewriting the service agreement and putting together a more updated form of mental health services,” he said.

As a state legislator, Schmidt worked on securing $3.5 million in funding to be used by Munson Healthcare and Northern Lakes to bring a small crisis center to downtown Traverse City. The center is seen as a first step to a larger facility that would serve as a diversion center with short-term residential beds for children and adults.

As a commissioner, Schmidt said he would use his relationships to bring in more funding for those types of services. “Going out on our own would probably not be the right move since we have so many partnerships with Northern Lakes,” he said.

Andrews said, when it comes to affordable housing, Grand Traverse County should look at what its neighbors are doing. “We don’t need to invent new wheels here.”

Leelanau County is part of the nonprofit Housing North organization that focuses on addressing problems embedded in zoning laws, development financing, and public-private partnerships. She said she believes GTC should also join Housing North.

Andrews said the county needs a strategic plan that addresses housing in particular. It also needs a planning department — as opposed to a planning commission — since there is no internal infrastructure in place to move objectives forward, she said.

There also should be a county housing commission, in addition to the Traverse City Housing Commission, that could bring in grant money and leverage state and federal funding, Andrews said.

Andrews was involved with a housing task force following the 2008 Grand Vision that named housing as a public need. The task force fell by the wayside as board politics changed, she said.

“We haven’t seen a demonstrated willingness on the part of the county commission to pick that back up,” Andrews said.

Schmidt said he believes the county should expand use of the Land Bank and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. It also should add some of the $18 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to a home rehabilitation fund the county has and rename it the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to be used for housing development and site acquisition.

Finally, he said, he thinks the county should establish a community development director position to work on housing issues.