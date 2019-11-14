TRAVERSE CITY — A man could face 40 years behind bars after being charged for dealing meth.
Michael Brandon Seglund, of Interlochen, was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of delivering methamphetamine — a second offense — and weapon/ammunition possession by a felon.
The first charge’s second offense classification doubles a base maximum sentence of 20 years and could levy up to $50,000 in fines. The second charge carries up to five years in prison.
Several tips led the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Team to Seglund and a 2002 Land Rover he’d been using, according to Capt. Chris Clark.
Investigations wove a net for the 36-year-old, who was arrested during a Nov. 8 traffic stop near Chum’s Corners, according to a release. Deputies discovered the silver SUV had been stolen from Kalamazoo, Clark said — bearing a plate for a different vehicle registered to Seglund.
They found a 35-year-old Traverse City woman behind the wheel and Seglund in the passenger’s seat.
They also found 58 grams of suspected meth and about 3 grams of suspected heroin, Clark said.
Tips led to a hotel room Seglund was accused of operating out of, where investigators found a small amount of meth, live ammunition and firearms components, according to the release. They believe he planned to sell the drugs, Clark said.
“A lot of things go into that — the way it was packaged, stuff like that,” he said.
Both Seglund and the woman — a friend, he told investigators — carried outstanding warrants, according to Clark.
He faces no local charges stemming from the stolen vehicle, according to court records. Instead, those would likely be levied in Kalamazoo County and require cooperation between the counties’ prosecutors, Clark said. Online case listings for Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court showed no filings against Seglund as of Thursday afternoon.
Seglund remains in Grand Traverse County’s jail Thursday on a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He requested a court-appointed attorney.
Seglund next appears in court for a preliminary exam at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.