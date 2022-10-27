TRAVERSE CITY — Summer's sun-drenched boating days are over, and now boaters can spray down their vessels in Long Lake Township to help prevent aquatic invasive species.
The township will open a new boat wash station 11 a.m. Friday at 8870 N. Long Lake Road. It's on the east side of the building next to the former fire hall, not far from several public launch sites in the township.
Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool said the station is free to use and will remain open through the weekend before closing for the season. He figured it will reopen in April.
Then it'll be available daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the rest of the boating season, according to a news release. The self-service station will be lit and monitored by security cameras.
Long Lake Foundation donated about $6,000 for the boat wash station, and the township spent roughly $2,800 to resurface the parking lot there, Lemcool said. It's part of repurposing the former fire station and places the wash station at a central location, he said.
State law requires boaters and anglers to wash watercraft, equipment and trailers before and after putting them in any waters.
