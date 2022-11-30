TRAVERSE CITY — Dredging near Long Lake Township’s lakeshores could be banned if township trustees agree with ordinance changes its planning commission is recommending.
Commissioners largely agreed Tuesday that zoning rules already banned digging channels or other waterways within 50 feet upland of the ordinary high-water mark.
But they also concurred the current language needs bolstering, as did several people in the packed audience at the township hall.
Commissioner Peter Doren said it struck him as common sense that, if a paved patio within that same setback wasn’t allowed, then neither was digging a hole and connecting it to the lake. Plus, the prohibition wouldn’t be absolute — a property owner could make a case to the township zoning board of appeals.
“if the configuration of their property is such that, for some reason they can’t use the traditional alternative of a seasonal or even year-round dock, they have that option, that safety valve,” Doren said.
Audience members told the board during the public hearing they thought the ban would protect the water quality of the township’s various lakes, not just Long Lake. Justin Schroeder said he’s seen the various impacts to the lake over the years, from the arrival of Eurasian milfoil to algae blooms he blamed on lawn fertilizer.
“I have three young children and a wife, and I want to make sure the lakes in the area are available for them to enjoy going forward, so I want to say that I’m in full support of the ordinance,” he said.
The hearing came amid a moratorium of any shoreline dredging trustees adopted in January, and roughly a year after a Long Lake property owner sought a permit to dig a channel and boat well, with an underwater channel leading to it.
Township trustees formed a steering committee to examine shoreline issues, including dredging. Then, a three-member subgroup reviewed four options outlined by outside attorney Chris Bzdok, including one that would have allowed dredging above the ordinary high-water mark through a conditional use permit.
While the subgroup recommended this option, planning commissioners agreed to move forward the one that would ban any dredging over the ordinary high-water mark.
Commissioner Dennis Wiand, who cast the lone “no” vote against moving the ban forward, said he believed the board should have examined the idea of allowing upland dredging through a conditional use permit. He suggested the commission send trustees both the ban and the conditional use permit alternative.
Bob Barnes, the property owner who initially proposed the boat well-and-channel project, told the board he wanted to build a boathouse that would be out of view from the water. He tasked the team behind its design with drafting a proposal for something that would look like it’s been there for 100 years.
The proposed ban looked to Barnes like a “drastic step” to remove property rights, he said.
“I’d also like to state, for the record, that I believe it’s just about my activity,” he said.
Various township officials previously denied the amendment was about any one project, and others in the audience Tuesday reiterated that the ordinance sought to codify what’s been widely understood to be township zoning rules already.
“You are changing nothing, you are removing nothing, you are simply reinforcing what’s been the historical practice of this township and its current ordinance’s intent that has been in place for over a generation,” township resident H.D. Snowday told the board.
Township trustees could vote on the amendment at their Dec. 13 meeting, Long Lake Planning and Zoning Administrator Leslie Sickterman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.