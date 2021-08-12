TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to dredge a channel on Long Lake to a basin and boathouse planned for a lakeside property are drawing criticism.
Neighbors and other lakeside residents are questioning what environmental impacts the project could have, and fear it could be the first of many shoreline alterations if the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approves it.
But a representative for the applicant said concerns over water quality and other impacts are unfounded, and the project will be an improvement over what’s currently on the property.
“As much as I understand that this is difficult, and people are always skeptical and somewhat hostile towards the different, it doesn’t mean that this will be bad,” said Joseph Quandt, an attorney representing land owner Carrie C. Barnes Trust. “As a matter of fact, we’ve given a dozen reasons why it’s better than the existing status of that property, but unfortunately nobody’s interested in facts or science.”
The land owner wants to dredge around 507 cubic yards from an approximately 7,432-square-foot area of the lake bed, documents show. That would create a 41-foot-wide channel more than 100 feet long, leading up to a 25-foot-wide channel dug in the lakeshore.
That would lead around 50 feet inland to a roughly 73-foot-by-89-and-a-half-foot basin, also dug into land and walled in with sheet piling, documents show. A boathouse with space for five boats and six personal watercraft would sit over roughly half of that basin.
Plans also call for a 120-foot-long seasonal dock in Long Lake, and boardwalks around the boathouse, some of which will cross over wetlands and be anchored with helical piles, documents show.
It’s planned for property on the lake’s south end, off South Long Lake Road southwest of Traverse City, documents show.
The project has Long Lake Association in a delicate spot, said association president Brent Schnell. Association guiding principals call for respecting riparian property owners’ rights. But it’s also charged with preserving the lake’s natural resources, something the project could potentially impact.
Much of the proposed project sounds good to Schnell, he said: the landowner proposes to remove 255 feet of metal seawall and soften the shoreline with boulders, coir logs and eventually, natural vegetation, documents show. They’re also proposing to replace a culvert draining the wetland with a creek-like swale planted with a rain garden.
And Quandt said the landowner wants to screen the boathouse and a planned residence from the water with trees, among other elements he listed as benefits.
But Schnell said the dredging is causing concern, especially since there seem to be few other projects in the area that could serve as a meaningful comparison.
“That’s great you’re doing positive things for that property, but what about this other aspect of the project,” he asked.
Schnell is not the only one with concerns, and he said the lake association has tried to serve as an objective source of information as people question the proposal.
Kathy Tulgestke lives in a neighborhood with shared access on the lake’s south end, she said, and she’s concerned about the dredging, too. She fears it could set a precedent that would lead to drastic changes around the lake.
“Anybody who owns property can come along then and dredge whatever they want, whatever boat canal they want,” she said.
Schnell and Tulgestke attended an Aug. 3 public hearing by EGLE for the project in Long Lake Elementary School — Schnell said he credited the department staff for being responsive to questions and concerns.
Quandt said much of what he heard there seemed based on assumptions rather than facts, including fears over impacts from dredging. The operation will be contained by a turbidity curtain, among other steps to contain sediment, he said.
Nearby lakeside resident Anne Morrison Perry said she’s also in favor of the proposed native plantings, but raised dredging along with a slew of concerns. Foremost among them were the project’s impact to wildlife, including fish spawning beds that would be destroyed by dredging, trees on the property where eagles perch and a loon nest in the vicinity.
She’s concerned dredging activity and increased boat traffic could scare off the loons, among other concerns, and brushed off other project elements like the culvert and seawall removal.
“So putting native plants down is great, but it doesn’t balance what they’re talking about taking away,” she said.
Sediment movement is something EGLE will consider, agency Communications Manager Hugh McDiarmid said. So too are potential wildlife impacts, and the agency will consult with the state Department of Natural Resources.
“And if the project is approved, we’ll be trying to ensure that it has as minimal an impact as possible on the ecosystem, on the neighbors, on the fish habitat and everything else there,” he said. “And the loons, because who doesn’t love loons?”
The nest is 380 yards from the project area, McDiarmid said, and Quandt insisted the project and applicant’s boat traffic wouldn’t affect the loons.
While plans originally called for filling in 300 square feet of wetland for a corner of the boathouse, Quandt said that’s no longer part of the project.
Public comments will be accepted until midnight Friday, McDiarmid said.
The public can find the application and submit comments online at www.tinyurl.com/LongLakeDredging. Or, they can be emailed to schockn@michigan.com.
McDiarmid said EGLE will consider the permit after the public comment period closes, but didn’t have information on when a decision could be reached.
If approved, the applicants hope to break ground in spring 2022, Quandt said.
Dredging channels is allowed under state law, even if Long Lake doesn’t have a history of that activity, Quandt said.
“Just because no one else asked for one, does that mean these people don’t deserve one? I don’t think that’s a rational example of public policy,” he said.
Perry said she wants Long Lake Township to adopt an ordinance banning any more channels.
She, Schnell, Tulgestke and Quandt have one thing in common, even if their opinions of the proposal vary, they all want people to learn more about it.
