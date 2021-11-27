TRAVERSE CITY — Construction setbacks haven’t stopped Long Lake Township from pushing ahead with plans to expand its fire department and add an ambulance service.
Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool and township Fire-Rescue Chief Andrew Down recently visited the future home of the department, just east of its current one and where Brayton Lane meets North Long Lake Road. A quick glance showed the project has a ways to go before fire trucks or an ambulance come rolling out of its five bays with lights on and sirens blaring.
The building’s frame and much of its exterior was in place while a crew from KDN Construction worked on the roof. But the interior, which Lemcool said will soon have a meeting room, kitchen, staff quarters, offices and a small fitness center, was still wall-less.
It should be ready by June 30 — five or six months behind the original schedule — because of delays such as getting the pre-engineered building delivered and lining up the people to build it, Lemcool said.
By then, the township’s advanced life support ambulance service could be up and running — Down said he’s waiting to hear from the state on a license application.
“We could get the phone call at any minute,” Down said.
The $3.5 million building, which contractors are constructing on land the township bought for $125,000, and the addition of ambulance service is the result of a millage township voters approved in August 2020, Lemcool said.
Voters agreed to tax themselves at a rate of up to 1.99 mills, on top of an existing 1-mill fire department millage, according to ballot language and a handout from the township.
That additional millage, which runs through 2034, not only funds the new station construction but operational costs for the ambulance service.
Lemcool saw adding ambulance service as a logical next step for a fire department that, until December 2015, was part of the now-defunct Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department.
Adding ambulance service is one of the things the township looked for when interviewing for the job Down now holds.
“That was the next phase was to determine if that’s what we need to do, and if it is, we work towards that with launching the ambulance service,” he said.
That necessitated a new building, as quarters are tight in the current Station No. 10, Down said.
Inside the building he figured to be about one-third the size of the new one are two fire engines, a tanker truck and brush truck and, now, an ambulance.
Mobile Medical Response — commonly referred to as MMR — serves Long Lake Township since taking over from NorthFlight EMS following a merger between the two service providers, Lemcool said. Green Lake and Blair township fire departments cover a small part as well through mutual aid agreements.
Long Lake Township firefighter paramedics already respond to medical calls, with an average response time of about 3.5 minutes, then MMR handles the transport to hospital if needed, Down said. Taking over the transport allows for a faster response.
It’s also necessary as Long Lake Township grows, Lemcool said — it’s currently just shy of 10,000 people and counting.
Down said the department was able to add staff despite a nationwide shortage of firefighters and paramedics. He credited a widespread advertising campaign that included posting on a few dozen social media pages, like Facebook groups for Michigan emergency medical services providers.
Those five hires brought the department’s ranks up to 11 full-time personnel, including Down, Lemcool said.
Plans for the current fire department haven’t been finalized, with possibilities including using it for township offices, storage or an additional polling location.
