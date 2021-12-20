TRAVERSE CITY — Locked vehicles at two gyms were broken into over the weekend, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Both incidents occurred in Garfield Township, the first at the Grand Traverse County YMCA (South), the other at another gym, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Lt. Chris Oosse said.
In the first incident, police logs state a vehicle was broken into while the owner was working out; and, in the second incident, a window was broken.
“Some people like to leave their purse in the car while they go in the gym so they don’t have to get a locker but obviously put it under a seat or the trunk for sure,” Oosse said, adding he felt it was especially important with people buying Christmas gifts this time of year.
They are currently investigating, and if residents see any suspicious activity around a vehicle, call law enforcement — and keep valuables outside of cars, or “not visible,” Oosse said.
