TRAVERSE CITY — The colors lighting up car windows outside Dillinger’s Pub bring Allison Poremba a bit of relief.
The blue Uber signs and pink Lyfts mean the crowds filling Traverse City bars are more likely to get home safe.
“We’re very careful when serving people — I mean, we always cut off, we never over-serve,” said Poremba, a Dillinger’s bartender. “But it’s just nice knowing that even if they’re just coming in for a couple drinks, that they’re not driving anyway.”
Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft — accessible via phone apps in dozens of U.S. cities — have offered revelers a safer option for getting home since 2009 and 2012, respectively.
Both arrived in Traverse City in fall 2017.
Their presence ushered in a steady decline in misdemeanor drunk-driving cases, 86th District Court records show.
The region saw 310 drunk-driving cases in 2016, according to data provided by Court Administrator Carol Stocking, and 334 in 2017.
In 2018, the count fell to 274, and as of November 2019, the docket lists a total of 225 cases. Those numbers don’t include third-offense drunk driving, which is charged as a felony, and the limited pool of post-Uber-and-Lyft data means local trends should be taken with a grain of salt.
But national studies seem to back them up.
A 2017 study from Western Carolina University shows areas with a ride-sharing presence — specifically Uber — boast lower rates of DUIs and fatal crashes. In fact, counties with four-plus years of an Uber presence saw 17- to 40-percent drops in fatal crashes.
A City University of New York study drew a similar conclusion, with four boroughs of New York City seeing a 25- to 35-percent decrease in alcohol-related crashes since the advent of Uber in 2011.
“They’re more affordable and they’re more convenient, because you can track it on an app,” Poremba said. “And they’re way cheaper.”
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell hasn’t analyzed the department’s numbers enough to see any trend, but said it lines up with what he’s heard nationally.
“I think people are figuring out it’s worth the $10, $15 to take that home,” he said.
It’s a migration he’s “absolutely” glad to see.
Increased awareness helps.
“There’s been so much education and information that’s been put out on how it affects your cognitive ability and your fine motor skills and your decision-making processes,” Bussell said.
And it’s a needed trend.
More than a quarter of the country’s traffic-related fatalities involve alcohol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a 2015 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report lists Michigan as one of the worst-offender states for drinking and driving.
Bussell hopes bar-goers prove proactive Wednesday — Thanksgiving eve marks one of the department’s busiest road patrol nights. And that tends to mean cuffing more drunk drivers.
“Definitely, through the holiday season, we see a spike in it,” Bussell said, noting summertime also keeps TCPD busy on that front.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department will have its interdiction team out on patrol for extra support, said Lt. Chris Oosse.
“It’s a year-to-year-thing — we generally get quite a few out of that weekend,” added Kit Tholen, who prosecutes Grand Traverse County’s operating-while-intoxicated cases.
And as the holiday looms, Poremba’s prepared.
“We have a full staff. Bunch of bouncers, bunch of bar-backs,” she said. “Usually on Wednesday we’ll get the normal pint night crowd, but the night before Thanksgiving? It’s one of the biggest bar nights of the year.
“Definitely going to be a lot of Ubers out.”
