TRAVERSE CITY — Swirling rumors about gravestone desecrations at Oakwood Cemetery appear false — but several locals plan to grab a scrub brush to help maintain markers anyway.
That includes those who posted in comments online, longtime groups and volunteers with the Benzie Area Historical Society. The organization has worked since June to train locals in how to clean and maintain the gravestones of loved ones and veterans, according to a release.
The next class is set for Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at Champion Hill Cemetery in Honor.
Another will come August 11 from 6-7 p.m. at Inland Township Cemetery.
The training lasts about an hour, and attendees are required to make and bring their own “cleaning kit” because of COVID-19 — that includes a bucket, a gallon or two of water, a stiff natural brush, a stiff spoon, an old toothbrush, a trowel, a trash bag and a plastic or wood “scraper.”
Metal objects are discouraged and cannot be used to clean gravestones.
Attendees must also wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
They’ll join several groups and locals who’ve turned to similar volunteerism at Oakwood and other local cemeteries.
Those reported rumors circulated around Oakwood Cemetery off Eighth Street in Traverse City. Sexton Brandon Morgan said Friday they hold no truth, and the damage only included glass figurines, plastic flowers and other gravestone decorations.
Morgan believes wind or cemetery landscaping might’ve been the true cause.
“Some of the stuff that was broken were things that really aren’t allowed here anyway — not that I think it’s OK to break ‘em, by any means,” Morgan said Friday. “We try to work our way around them, but you know, we’ve all weed-whipped at home and weed-whipped our favorite rose garden.”
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said the same — no reports have been filed with city police, and Morgan would be involved in any would-be investigations.
For more information, call 231-882-5539 or email info@benziemuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.