TRAVERSE CITY — Of the 46 individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations across the state of Michigan that received Governor’s Service Awards this year, four are from the Traverse City region.
The Governor’s Service Awards recognize a commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy. The winners were recognized and given their awards by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a ceremony on Thursday held by the Michigan Community Service Commission.
Diane Feenstra was one of eight in the state to receive the Youth Services Impact Award for her volunteer work as a mentor to a teen mother through the nonprofit organization that provides support to teen mothers, Generations Ahead.
Hearing that she had won the award was a big surprise, Feenstra said.
Feenstra started volunteering with Generations Ahead in May 2021. Since then, she has mentored a teen mom and helped her navigate school, life and work.
During the past year and a half, Feenstra drove her mentee to and from work and supported her as she left an abusive relationship, found a new place to live and learned to drive.
Feenstra currently works as a nanny, and she spent more than 20 years as a labor and delivery nurse, but her work with Generations Ahead has been the most transformative thing she’s done, she said.
“By far it’s been the most rewarding experience of my life,” she said.
Now, her mentee is employed full-time, living in Chicago and she is in a good relationship. The fact that her mentee is in a good place means more than the award, Feenstra said.
Grow Benzie received the Community Impact Award for its work in Benzie County. Josh Stoltz, Grow Benzie’s executive director, said the recognition has been overwhelming.
“When it soaked in, I cried — I cried with joy,” Stoltz said.
Grow Benzie is a community center that also offers fiscal management, grant support and communications support for nonprofits, community collaborations, including networks, and food entrepreneurs. Its campus facilities include an event center, commercial kitchen, incubator farm, co-working office spaces, bee aviary, sewing studio and community gardens.
This fall, Grow Benzie is completing a strategic planning process that has spanned two years of in-depth research and community input. Through that process, the organization has been able to better define its role in the region and figure out how they can best address the needs of community organizations.
Stoltz said it’s kismet that Grow Benzie has received this recognition from the state while they’re wrapping up the strategic planning process and solidifying their role in the community.
Stoltz, who grew up in Lake Ann and has always seen the Benzie community as a source of support, said the greater community was instrumental in getting Grow Benzie to the place it is now.
YouthWork AmeriCorps, a program in Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan, was one of five in the state to win the National Service Impact Award. YouthWork is a program for young adults to gain experience in conservation and construction work through service with national and local parks, communities and organizations.
Receiving this award is helpful for YouthWork staff to be acknowledged for their hard work and for the credibility of the program, said YouthWork Executive Director Bill Watson.
They need and want recognition from the state for the work that they’re doing because a lot of their funding comes from the state, and they want to work more with state organizations, like the Department of Natural Resources, he said.
“It’s a big honor to get this,” Watson said.
In the near future, YouthWork is looking to secure more funding from the federal government to expand and develop a climate corps initiative, which will include training people in weatherization services, Watson said.
Watson said he’s proud of his program’s growth, which started in 2018 out of a small garage with no indoor bathroom, and he’s grateful for the support YouthWork has received along the way from CFS and their board of directors.
“Service unto others is really one of the most important things you can do, and AmeriCorps teaches those values,” Watson said. “Everything that the members are doing in our program is for others, for their community, for the planet, for our national parks.”
Michael Kent was one of seven in the state to receive the Community Impact Award. The recognition shocked him, but it is a testament to the support he’s received from his employers to volunteer in the community over the years — as well as the generosity of people around him, he said.
Kent is the public relations manager for Traverse City Tourism, and he has spent a significant amount of time volunteering and working with local organizations that help people access important resources.
Kent has spent 25 years volunteering for the Northwest Michigan Marine Toys for Tots program and more than 10 years serving as an adult troop leader for Boy Scouts of America. He is one of the founders of the Traverse City Patriot Game; he helped organize the first suicide prevention walk in Traverse City; and he organized a 24-hour food drive with the Boy Scouts for Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.
Kent also has done public relations or fundraising work — either through his marketing and public relations firm or as a volunteer — for local organizations such as Before, During and After Incarceration, Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan and Northwest Michigan Health Services.
Kent said his interest in community service comes from the fact that he was raised by his mother with the idea that giving is important, even if you don’t have much. He also believes in the causes that the local organizations he serves with address, and he shares their closely-held values.
“I have been graced to be able to be involved in dozens of causes, all of which I think are an important part of the fabric of this community,” Kent said. “Without them, this area that I love dearly would be far less than it is today.”
