The inauguration of Pres. Joseph Biden marked the end of a tumultuous post-election period, one marred with violence at the U.S. Capitol, myriad lawsuits challenging election results and what has been described as a massive disinformation campaign aiming to sow distrust in those results.
But the Wednesday’s events had a positive tone, and a handful of Traverse City-area people told the Record-Eagle what they’re looking for in the first six months or so of Biden’s presidency.
“Over all, the things I’m hoping for are positivity, change and healing,” said Traverse City tattoo artist, Charlie Comber. “There are so many aggressive people right now, no matter what your views are about any one issue, if you don’t agree with somebody they are going to attack you verbally and pound their opinion into you until you agree with them. The result of that is so sad — seeing families, friends and co-workers break apart over it.”
Comber said positivity and people listening to each other (or not) affects nearly every current issue, from racism to political issues to the COVID-19 pandemic and whether to get vaccinated or wear masks in public.
“We’ve experienced some issues in the shop over that,” said Comber, who owns Pinups & Needles. “People not wanting to wear masks, expressing concern for their personal freedoms. Businesses are already fighting to stay open and many of them have closed. It’s really sad.”
“So healing and listening to each other, that’s what I’m hopeful for,” Comber said.
Business owners hope to see change in both policy and rhetoric sooner rather than later in Biden’s presidency.
Staff and servers at Short’s Brewing Company have experienced the wrath of customers who refuse to wear a mask while in the Bellaire pub. Short’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Newman-Bale said wearing a mask during a global and deadly pandemic never should have been politicized. The debate over a medical matter is one he’d like to see end in the business world.
“Hopefully we can find a way to understand that the end is coming and we can all get to it together,” Newman-Bale said.
Addressing the financial health of restaurants and businesses during the pandemic is a key issue Newman-Bale wants to see tackled in the first six months. Relief monies and PPP loans (Paycheck Protection Program) need to be targeted to the businesses in need, Newman-Bale said.
Newman-Bale wants that aid sent to those who have experienced “devastating losses” and need to financial help to survive. He feels the same about the stimulus checks sent to individuals. Americans who need it and will spend it should be targeted for relief, he said.
“I’m actually doing OK. I’m going to survive,” Newman-Bale said. “But a lot of my friends aren’t. That’s going to create a lot of problems for restaurateurs and their families and for their staff and their families.”
Newman-Bale is confident that the new administration can help the country make it through the pandemic on the economic front.
“Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime event and that everyone is in agreement that we need to do something,” he said. “It’s just going to be a case of what that something is that gets done.”
Dr. William Kanner spent the past year in the thick of COVID-19 research, latest treatment approaches and best policies.
The pathology section chief for Munson Healthcare works out of Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center, and recent focuses include close work with convalescent plasma, a transfusion method that has shown promising results in lessening coronavirus symptom severity for some patients.
He looks to the next six months with hope.
For one, Kanner hopes Biden gets everyone on the same page — vital for those on the pandemic’s linoleum-floored front lines.
The worldwide pandemic will soon mark a year plaguing America, where more than 400,000 people have died of the virus since March 2020.
Kanner said his top ask is for a “open, honest and regular” feed of information on the pandemic from the administration.
He’d like to see it come with a more productive rhetoric, especially on matters like mask-wearing and protective measures, vaccine safety and informing people of the science behind decision-making. He hopes it’s just part of a greater focus and higher prioritization of the nation’s pandemic response.
“People really listen to that — they look up to people such as the president for guidance and information,” Kanner said.
Amy Spitzley, who works for a small business in Traverse City, said she’s hoping things will be better all around, including for immigrants.
“I think that with COVID, a lot of people that were trying to change their immigration status kind of got stuck in the tubs, and I hope that some of them can get out of that and things can progress a little better,” she said.
Immigrants in the country illegally also deserve a personalized look, Spitzley said. She added that she doesn’t have lots of specifics to offer but figures anything would be better than tarring them all as evil.
She would also like to see more attention paid to environmental issues, like the Pacific garbage patch and reducing plastic use in general.
It’ll be easier to focus on those issues once the pandemic’s under control, Spitzley said. She thinks Biden’s plan to distribute 100 million vaccines in 100 days is a start, and believes that most people would favor more help for small businesses.
“I don’t know the best way to do that,” she said. “Stimulus has worked for my family, but I don’t know if it works for everybody, and everybody’s just worried about money or health or their kids in school.”
Biden’s first acts as president Wednesday included executive orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters, according to Associated Press reports.
By inauguration day’s end, the 46th President signed off on mask and social-distancing requirements on all federal property, in all federal buildings and for all federal workers. He also challenged Americans to consistently mask up for the next 100 days, and voiced intentions to rejoin the World Health Organization, previously left by former President Donald Trump.
