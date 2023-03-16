TRAVERSE CITY — The competition will be formidable. F-O-R-M-I-D-A-B-L-E. Formidable.
Students from throughout the area will vie this weekend to be the region's top speller at the City Opera House. The 42nd annual Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee will take place 11 a.m. Sunday.
A total of 28 students and 15 alternates from local schools will compete in this year’s bee.
“These students should be proud of themselves and for how far they’ve come in the competition,” said Miranda Roy, organizer of this year’s competition.
“But of course, the most important thing is that they have fun. I want them to look back on this experience fondly, and to always remember that they are capable of so much. They can do anything they want to in life, the possibilities are endless — and this is just one example of that.”
The Record-Eagle sponsors the event, which is now back in person after having to be conducted virtually in recent years because of the pandemic.
Admission is free to spectators.
Participants are school-aged children up to eighth grade. To qualify, students must first rank in first or second place in their school’s spelling bee. Alternates, who step in if one of their school’s contestants is unable to compete, include those who ranked third.
The winner of Sunday’s competition will move on to the Scripps National Bee in Washington D.C., on an expenses-paid trip. The national bee occurs this year May 30 - June 1.
Golden Fowler Home Furnishings and Merriam Webster are also sponsors.
Two new faces will appear at the judges’ table this year — R-E Executive Editor Rebecca Pierce, and Traverse Area Library Director Michele Howard. Kate Botello, of Interlochen Public Radio, will return as pronouncer.
This is also Roy’s first year as organizer.
“I'm really eager to make this year as great as previous years,” she said.
The top three finishers will receive medals, and all participants will be awarded certificates for making it to this level of the competition.
