TRAVERSE CITY — Two residents, one from Traverse City and one from Leelanau County, were thrilled to attend their first State of the State address on Wednesday.
Yarrow Brown was the guest of new state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, while Grand Traverse County Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson was invited by state Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen.
“It was incredible,” said Brown, executive director of Housing North, a nonprofit that addresses barriers to housing in Northwest Michigan. “I feel honored to be here.”
Nelson, a Republican, said all State of the State addresses are important, no matter who is in office.
“It’s always fun to be a part of something historical,” Nelson said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the address Wednesday evening in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.
Coffia, a first-timer, said she is thrilled with the proposals presented by Whitmer, especially those that will benefit working families.
Proposals include the Make it in Michigan plan, investments in safety and education and the Lowering My Costs plan, which, among other things, rolls back the retirement tax and restores the working families tax credit.
“We’re restoring something that had been cut 12 years ago,” Coffia said. “That one is particularly meaningful to me because I come from a working family that struggled.”
Many of the issues addressed in the proposals are those that Coffia said she heard about while knocking doors during her campaign.
While Whitmer did not address housing specifically, Brown said she spoke of issues that are linked to housing.
“Her focus on jobs, child care and infrastructure are all connected back to housing,” said Brown, who serves on the executive committee for the Housing Michigan Coalition.
The Legislature also in December passed a package of four bills that give governmental entities new and expanded tools meant to incentivize housing developments.
Nelson said he was hoping for more specifics in Whitmer’s address.
“Lots of things she’s proposing could have been passed in the last two years and weren’t,” Nelson said, indicating that many of them started with Republican ideas. “But any time we can lower taxes and cut costs is a good thing.”
Nelson also got a selfie with Coffia, a former county commissioner. Nelson lives in Coffia’s district, the 103rd, which encompasses parts of Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Chris Cracchiolo, head of the Grand Traverse Democrats, said he has a friend with a 1-year-old child who is on six waiting lists for child care. He said he would have liked to have heard more details about a plan to make pre-kindergarten available at no cost for all 4-year-olds.
“It’s not just about paying for pre-kindergarten. It’s also about acquiring resources, especially teachers,” Cracchiolo said.
Whitmer’s call for pre-kindergarten for all was exciting to hear for Amber Wilson, early childhood coordinator for Benzie Central Schools and Frankfort Elberta Area Schools.
“We know that supporting children with quality early education opportunities helps them to be successful in school and in life, and we also know that it really helps families, especially since everybody’s getting back to work after the pandemic,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she works hard to make affordable and attainable early education available, so she’s interested in how the governor proposes to accomplish that statewide.
Roth said he’s all for sending every kid to pre-K, but it’s going to be expensive — and footing the considerable cost will take some work.
Roth noted that Wedneday’s address felt like a celebration of the fact that Democrats hold all chambers of state government. That didn’t feel great to hear, as a Republican, he said, but he understood why they might want to celebrate it.
But he liked Whitmer’s call-out of the economic development programs GOP lawmakers penned last year.
He also was glad to hear that she’s backing funding for tutoring as part of her MI Kids Back on Track initiative, although he criticized her vetoing a previous bill that funded tutoring.
“I want to hear the rest of the plan, but our kids are still dealing with learning loss and I’m supportive of this tutoring funding, if we can do it right,” he said.
Roth said he supports Whitmer’s tax relief plan, although with some caveats. One plan to boost the Earned Income Tax Credit wouldn’t take effect until 2024; Roth said he and other Republicans want to make it retroactive to Jan. 1. He believes lawmakers can come together on the plan, but insisted on retroactivity.
Roth said he favors repealing the retiree tax, but only if it’s expanded to all retirement funds.
Roth also offered qualified support for Whitmer’s call to expand the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include sexuality and gender identity. He’ll support the change so long as it doesn’t elevate one group above any other.
He expressed more concern about the governor’s call for “extreme risk protection orders” allowing confiscation of guns from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Roth said any such law must give gun owners due process or it would be open to abuse.
The same goes for Whitmer’s calls for safe-storage laws: Roth said he supports holding parents criminally liable if their child finds their gun and hurts or kills someone with it. But he can’t support a law that would allow police to check on gun-storage practices.
