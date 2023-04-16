TRAVERSE CITY — When FIRST Robotics mentor Dan Riehl thinks about his team’s run at the state championship, Murphy’s Law — anything that can go wrong will go wrong — comes to mind.
“Murphy hit us pretty hard at states,” Riehl said.
Riehl is a mentor for the Titans from Traverse City West Senior High School. Through the ups and downs of the state tournament, the students on the Titans remained in high spirits and other teams still saw the value in their robot and chose them to compete, he said.
By the end of the evening last Saturday, the team was ranked in the top 85 teams, securing them a spot at the FIRST Robotics World Championship.
“I honestly almost started crying,” said TC West freshman Reese Hartman, who is on the mechanical team and is the team’s human player in competitions. “I was screaming a lot over the weekend.”
As the season for team robotics competitions nears an end, a few teams in the region, like the Titans, will be heading down to Texas in the next few weeks, where they will compete against teams from all over the world.
In both FIRST and VEX Robotics programs, the format of the competition changes from season to season, and teams are tasked with building new robots each year. At competitions, teams play in groups, or alliances, with each other against other groups of teams.
FIRST Robotics teams receive their game in January, and teams have six or seven weeks to build their robot before heading into their first competition. VEX Robotics teams receive the details of the game for their upcoming season in May, during the previous year’s World’s Championship, and compete throughout the fall and winter.
In robotics, teams with a lot of returning players have a major advantage, but the Titans and the Greenspire Steel Sturgeons have beaten the odds with mostly rookie players.
Out of the 22 students on the Titans, just three are upperclassmen.
Knowing that they didn’t have too many returning players and that their skills may not be as advanced as other teams, the Titans smartly designed a robot that played to their strengths, Riehl said.
For some, like Hartman or sophomore Jack Schopp, the lack of veterans on the team made way for underclassmen to take on a big role on the team.
While it is only Schopp’s second year on the Titans, he was the leader for the prototype team, and he was instrumental in building the robot, specifically its hand and wrist. Earning a spot at the world championship felt like a testament to the team’s hard work, Schopp said.
“We put so much work into this robot, our whole program here, and it just felt really good,” Schopp said.
The Greenspire Steel Sturgeons, from Greenspire High School in Traverse City, also will be heading to the FIRST Robotics World Championship at the end of April. This is the team’s first year, and the Worlds Competition will mark their fourth competition ever.
“I had no expectation of making it this far, and it’s really cool that we did,” said Oliver Bailey, a freshman on the team.
The Steel Sturgeons ran into a few obstacles throughout the season, especially in their first competition, but by the end of the state competition, with the additional points they got as a rookie team, they were ranked 79th in the state and qualified for the world championship.
Jack Ferguson, a mentor for Greenspire’s team, competed in FIRST Robotics in high school, including a State Championship win in 2015, mentored other teams in the past and also contributed to the creation and instruction manual for the robot model that Greenspire is using.
Ferguson’s experience has been a boon to the rookie team. The students have grown a lot over the course of the season, and they seem ready to improve their robot next year, Ferguson said.
“The fact that the students are super excited and motivated to learn more is what I’m most happy about,” Ferguson said.
As for VEX Robotics, the Woodland Middle School’s all-girls VEX IQ team, Wings of Woodland, is one of many local teams going to the VEX World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
Wings of Woodland is made up of players Addison Bloye, Lilia Harker, and Kendall Harvey, who are led and supported by coaches Jim Harker and Alex Bloye.
The Wings of Woodland received the Create Award at the state competition this year, which earned them a spot at the world championship, said coach Harker.
“It was just sheer joy,” Harker said.
Hopefully, Wings of Woodland’s success can promote the growth of the VEX program in the region, Harker said.
“This is such a great outlet for kids that might have a knack for problem solving,” Harker said.
Robotics teams also must fundraise and seek out sponsors to pay for materials, travel and entrance fees to competitions. For some teams, the work is akin to running a business.
And, because they were both young teams, the Titans and the Steel Sturgeons did better this season than they had budgeted for.
The Titans are still fundraising to afford the trip and entrance fee to worlds through their website, titans3767.com and their Facebook page.
For the Steel Sturgeons, funding also was a concern for getting to compete at Worlds.
The Greenspire Charitable Foundation was initially going to loan the team the money they needed to get to the World Competition — for which the entrance fee alone is $5,000.
With funds coming from donors, local businesses and a parent-organized gofundme campaign, the team raised more than $17,000 in just four days, which is enough to get them to the World Competition comfortably, said Greenspire High School Head of School Erica Walsh.
The FIRST Robotics World Championship will take place between April 19-22 in Houston, Texas. The Titans and the Greenspire Steel Sturgeons are the only two teams from the region going to that competition this year.
The VEX Robotics World Championship will run from April 25 to May 4 this year in Dallas, Texas. That includes teams at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Other robotics teams from the region that qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship at varying levels include: Gassy Cats from Benzie Central Schools; Robo Saints from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Quadrinity from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Faith Builders from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Hooba Looba from Elevations; Khaos from Elevations; IC IQ Electro Tanks from Immaculate Conception Elementary School; IC IQ from Immaculate Conception Elementary School; and OMPS Panthers from Old Mission Peninsula School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.