TRAVERSE CITY — An ongoing series of incidents where police engaged in questionable violent confrontations with the public or suspects has triggered a surge of distrust of law enforcement in many U.S. communities.
That’s why Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford is glad he implemented body cameras in 2015.
He finds they’ve been worth the cost.
Whiteford’s 15-officer department spends about $5,000 each year to maintain the equipment.
“In the grand scheme of things, it’s a very worthwhile investment on our part,” he said. “It’s saved us a lot of heartache.”
The call for body cams is growing, but the cost, storing large video files and finding the right equipment proves a deterrent for some local agencies.
“(Up until recently), there wasn’t any citizen pressure to have body cameras,” said Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. “I don’t think it was at the top of the list, money-wise.”
Still, O’Brien pushed for body camera implementation since 2017. Now, he’s seeking model reviews and cost estimates for another push — one to be presented to city commissioners Monday.
O’Brien anticipates a warmer welcome this time around.
“Obviously, there’s been some pressure — that’s why we’re talking about it, right?” he said. “I think that’s a great tool for us to have.”
Across the law enforcement center’s hall, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley isn’t as enthusiastic.
He said the “use-of-force” issues are what’s driving the call for body cams, adding his department doesn’t have “any definitive issues with use of force.”
In 2018, however, the county paid a $250,000 settlement to the family of Craig Carlson, the Record-Eagle previously reported. The settlement ended a decade of court proceedings over a use of force incident a decade earlier. Carlson, who told dispatchers he was suicidal, was shot and killed by a sniper after an hours-long standoff in 2007.
More than 60 sheriff’s department officers, led by former Sheriff Scott Fewins, surrounded Carson’s home and cut off his gas and electricity. They also fired nearly 30 “explosive gas rockets” into the home, slashed Carlson’s tires and threw a phone through his window, according to previously cited court documents.
Bensley dismissed the idea that body cameras could protect officers and secure convictions.
He spoke on the matter shortly after a press conference by the northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force on Wednesday.
That group of local advocates met with Bensley several times and presented 10 demands for law enforcement reform — body cameras being one of them.
Since 2014, 80 percent of large police departments — those with 500-plus full-time officers — have implemented body cameras. Only about 30 percent of small-town departments use them, according to 2016 Bureau of Justice statistics — the most recent available.
Kalkaska County deputies have worn body cameras for more than five years, and each patrol car is outfitted with a mount, meaning the cameras are dual-use. Whiteford said they “seem to help with de-escalation.”
Video reviews can show an individual what really happened during their arrest, Whiteford added, and supervisors can use footage for feedback on what responding officers could have done better.
Neighboring Antrim County deputies still are working out the kinks of body cam usage on a pilot-program status.
Sheriff Dan Bean said initial snags on long-term footage storage spurred that approach. They’ve since been resolved with help from the county’s IT department.
Bean said funding for body cams has been approved, and he hopes to implement a full program by the end of 2020.
“They’re a useful tool,” he said. “The public knows they’re being recorded, and we know we’re being recorded.”
But a recent Pew Charitable Trusts report suggests body cameras might not be an end-all solution.
An Urban Institute expert quoted in the report suggests simply buying cameras isn’t enough — departments should consider how officers use them, when they’re required to, whether footage is reviewed before writing reports, and how available it is to the public.
Each Kalkaska officer wears one on-duty. They’re required to be turned on for any contact, but officers are allowed to use their best judgment when turning cameras off, like when walking a suspect into a hospital.
Whiteford considers every video public information.
Despite wide support, a study from George Mason University’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy shows the cameras don’t have a significant impact on officer or citizen behavior, netted little improvement in community trust, and revealed mixed results on decreasing use-of-force situations.
They do yield some positives, though — officers value body cameras as an evidence collection and protection tool.
“They’ve vindicated a lot of officers, especially on traffic stops where they claim the officer did this and that,” Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said.
But some departments aren’t sure the up-front costs are worth such benefits.
According to the National Criminal Justice Technology Research, Test and Evaluation Center, body cams range from $200 to $2,000 per unit.
That’s the roadblock Schendel said he encountered when he sought funding a few years ago.
“Unless they’ve changed their minds — I doubt (our county is) willing to pay for it,” he said. “But I bet you, within the next three years, every department will have them.”
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich and Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer, did not return calls for comment. Grand Traverse Band Tribal Police Capt. Dave Crockett declined to discuss the matter, though his officers do utilize body cameras.
