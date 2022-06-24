TRAVERSE CITY — A 21-year-old man who had previously been reported missing, Maxwell Jack Ensingn, was found, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Capt. Randy Fewless said on Friday.
Ensingn has been located in Traverse City and is fine, according to an email from Fewless.
Ensingn was reported missing by his parents after he left home the morning of June 17 after breakfast and didn't show up to work that day, as previously reported. His parents tried to contact him all weekend, with no response.
