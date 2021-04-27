TRAVERSE CITY — A man faces multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s investigation resulted in accusations of years of abuse of minors.
Mark Anthony Jakee, 54, of Garfield Township, was arrested April 9 as he left his home, authorities said.
Jakee was arraigned April 12 in 86th District Court on eight felony charges, including seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct counts and one count of accosting children for an immoral purpose, according to court records. The former are punishable by up to life in prison with a conviction, while the eighth count carries a possible four-year penalty.
Court records show one of the counts levied against Jakee was changed on April 22.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said it amounted to a change of charges based on the “time that the offenses took place.”
“So, we had to use older charge codes. There was no significant change,” the prosecutor said.
Traverse City-based attorney Craig Elhart confirmed he filed with the court to defend Jakee. He has yet to receive all the reports and evidence documentation, Elhart said.
Sheriff’s officials said the accusations against Jakee stem from incidents involving six children and span from 1986 to 2018 in Garfield Township.
The case is still under investigation while Jakee remains detained at Grand Traverse County Jail in Traverse City, authorities said.
Jakee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 29 in district court, records show.
