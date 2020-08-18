KALKASKA — A local man was arrested and arraigned on accusations of sexual misconduct.
Robert Michael Solo Jr., a 37-year-old Boardman resident, was jailed amid a several-month Michigan State Police investigation, according to an agency release.
The investigation began after a Feb. 14 tip from a mother who came to MSP Houghton Lake Post officers and requested they look into a 2012 rape of her daughter, the release stated.
Officers were able to connect with the survivor, who no longer lives in the area, according to MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
He also said the investigation stalled as officers waited on lab results, though he did not discuss specifics of those tests.
MSP troopers arrested Solo in early August, the release stated. He was arraigned Aug. 12 on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Kalkaska’s 87-B District Court. Solo has since been released from jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
His next court appearance is Aug. 31.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.