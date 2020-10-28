BELLAIRE — Four men accused of taking part in a plot to kidnap and execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won’t see a courtroom until December.
The delay means the men’s joint preliminary exam, originally set for Tuesday in an Antrim County courtroom, won’t offer a first glimpse of case facts and testimony for weeks to come.
The delay was granted, at least in part, because of a request from the men’s defense attorneys, according to Michigan Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi, who declined further comment. Lawyers for the men charged — Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix — needed more time to review case materials, Jarvi said. A fifth man to be charged in Antrim County, 51-year-old Wisconsin resident Brian Higgins, has yet to be arraigned.
Carol Stocking, 86th District Court administrator, said the request was supported by both sides and OK’d by Judge Michael Stepka on Oct. 20. Each of the four men charged and arraigned earlier this month, face counts of providing material support for a terrorist act and a felony firearms charge, court records show.
Those facing charges in Antrim County join three others set to be tried in state courts, and an additional six charged in federal court. The state court cases, both in Antrim County and elsewhere are being handled by prosecutors from the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
The 14 men are accused of participating in a plot to kidnap Whitmer, whisk her to a hiding spot in Wisconsin and subject her to a mock trial of sorts, in which the group planned to charge her with treason and then execute her, court documents show.
“All-talk” defenses were presented for those charged in federal court, the Associated Press reported. An early hearing in those cases heard attorneys argue the group never planned to follow through with action — still, court documents show the men had purchased gear for the plan and, before being arrested, arranged a next meeting to purchase more equipment, according to the AP.
In an early October release, Attorney General Dana Nessel referred to the plot as “a plan of domestic terrorism,” and “very credible, and very serious threats.”
The months-long investigation leading to the bust was a joint effort by the Michigan State Police and FBI.
Further investigations revealed the men, linked to militia group Wolverine Watchmen, also discussed an attack on Virginia’s governor and plots against several law enforcement agents and other politicians, according to an FBI agent who took the witness stand in Grand Rapids, the AP reported.
Court records, including an affidavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Richard Trask revealed several new details about the investigation, which hinged heavily on FBI informants and undercover agents.
Trask’s affidavit shows the men met several times for firearms training and to observe the governor’s northern Michigan cottage. The group communicated regularly in code in some text messages — referring to explosives as “cakes” and suppliers as “bakers” — according to court records.
The federal case involving six of the men also has been delayed, according to an AP report. Federal prosecutors asked a judge Monday to grant a 40-day extension before seeking grand jury indictments against accused ringleader Adam Fox and co-defendants Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft.
Michigan courts use preliminary exams in place of a hearing before a grand jury. Preliminary exams instead ask a judge to determine whether a case has enough probable cause to move on.
The Associated Press report cites evidence processing, including sorting through explosive device components and more than 13,000 pages of text messages, as the root of that delay, which defense attorneys did not contest.
Those explosives and some recently recovered firearms could result in more charges, Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in a filing cited by AP.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release earlier this month that she’d also consider amending charges if investigations revealed anything new.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Derrick Carroll declined to comment on the matter — he said the FBI handled primary investigations, and MSP’s role was a limited one.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said he’d heard of the delay, but neither he nor his department have had any involvement in the investigation.
Fix and the Null brothers were each held on $250,000 cash bonds, and Molitor was given a $250,000, 10 percent bond. They remain in police custody, records show. Higgins, who remains in Wisconsin awaiting extradition, has been released on bond.
Attorney Tom Siver, representing the Null brothers, declined to comment Tuesday.
Attorney Nichole Poore-Sanchez, representing Shawn Fix, declined to comment Tuesday beyond declaring her client’s innocence. She said she’s still in the process of reviewing the case.
Fix, the Nulls and Molitor return to court on Dec. 16, records show. A probable cause conference is set for Dec. 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
