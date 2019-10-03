TRAVERSE CITY — A national organization that accredits land conservancies will accept public comments as the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy applies for re-accreditation.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Washington D.C.-based Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of land conservancies’ polices and programs for accreditation and renewal purposes. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy was first accredited in 2009 and is applying for a five-year renewal.
To learn more or to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org online or send email to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments also may be faxed to 518-587-3183 or mailed to: 35 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.
Comments are due by Dec. 20.
