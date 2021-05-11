TRAVERSE CITY — Repairs at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant could be just the start of a five-year undertaking of several possible wastewater projects.
That is, if the city qualifies for a loan of up to $27,492,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund. That could pay for projects ranging in size from $400,000 to replace a sewer main and reconnect service lines under U.S. 31, to a set of fixes at the wastewater plant that could surpass $14 million.
Art Krueger, the city’s municipal utility director, said the public can weigh in on the plan and the city has a June 1 deadline to submit it to the state, should commissioners agree after a May 17 public hearing.
The plan lists all the potential projects but doesn’t obligate the city to do them all exactly as they’re laid out, nor in the order the plan has them tentatively scheduled, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
A crucial piece of plumbing that distributes wastewater after the earliest treatment stages, called the primary header, is in critical need of replacement. That’s according to a study that recommended replacing some treatment mechanisms just upstream and downstream of that plumbing, in part because their replacement could determine how the city replaces the primary header.
Age of some of these components is a factor as well, with the sludge-gathering machines at the bottom of the current primary settlement tanks dating to the plant’s construction in the 1930s. That’s one example of why the study includes alternatives to repair existing components or replace them.
The loan application also includes three alternatives to address inflow and infiltration problems letting groundwater and rainwater into leaky sewer mains and access holes, believed to be the culprit behind three sewage spills into the Boardman River in 2020. They are:
- $4.2 million to build a new force main and lift station near Wadsworth and Fifth streets;
- $4.2 million for a 500,000-gallon retention basin, pump station and force main; or
- $1.72 million for 7,500 feet of sewer main relining and 75 access hole repair jobs.
Another study, at $200,000, would help the city pinpoint problem areas, Krueger said.
“We are monitoring flows right now but this is an extended version of that study to look further and deeper to try to pinpoint more closely the inflow and infiltration area,” he said.
East Front Street work is also on the list, at $860,000 for sewer main work, including relining 720 feet and replacing 20 service lines. So is $2,699,000 to replace an ultraviolet disinfection system that treats the wastewater plant outflow as a final step.
Relocating a sewer main along the Boardman River that’s perched on a wall being undercut by water is in the plan as well, at $2,853,000 — Krueger said all project estimates are round figures and that one is higher than previously presented.
“That is mainly to make sure we’re in the correct range,” he said.
Should the city opt to tackle all of the projects, the total project cost spread across 9,570 residential connections over a 20-year payback with 2 percent interest would amount to $13.18 per month, according to the report — Krueger said afterward that amount wouldn’t directly translate to rate increases.
Meanwhile, the budget proposal for July 2021 through June 2022 call for 3-percent rate hikes for both water and wastewater customers, as previously reported. It also includes the last payment for a previous loan to upgrade the wastewater plant to a membrane filtration system — city Manager Marty Colburn previously told commissioners that paying off that loan would free up funds to tackle future infrastructure work.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he believed the river wall fix was a lower priority and he still has questions about a study of wastewater treatment plant fix options. He hoped to see more opinions to better decide what truly needs to be done at the plant.
Five townships share ownership of the wastewater plant with the city, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said their input through the Grand Traverse County Board of Public Works could help the application competitively — Krueger said he’s in the process of presenting the studies behind the loan application project list to the board.
McGillivary also said he wanted to see addressing inflow and infiltration given a higher priority, as keeping excess water out of sewer mains could cut operating costs at the treatment plant.
“Outflow of cash is my biggest concern, and the impact on ratepayers,” he said.
