TRAVERSE CITY — Hunter Witham first learned about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program when the organization set up a table at his school during lunchtime.
He knew very little about the work that Big Brothers Big Sisters did, but he thought that being a Big Brother, or a Big, would be a good way to complete his community service requirements for some of the groups he’s in at school.
He stayed with the program because of the relationship he built with his Little Brother, or Little.
“Starting it, it was kind of just like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to meet with this kid.’ Now it’s like, ‘Oh, I get to go see my friend,’” Witham said.
Witham, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, is a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan school program at Traverse City Area Public Schools, which has recently been expanding and working closer with the schools.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan serves Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Antrim, Emmet and Kalkaska counties and has more than 300 pairs in the region, CEO Cecilia Chesney said.
The program with TCAPS paused during the pandemic, but last year, the organization created a school liaison position as a way of working closer with the schools and making referrals and connecting Bigs and Littles easier.
TCAPS teachers, building administrators, social workers and counselors recommend students to be Littles and Bigs. TCAPS staff and students are very open to working with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Chesney said.
Robin Smilie, the school liaison, meets with principals, interviews the bigs and littles in the school program and oversees the organization’s tutoring program.
Bigs in the school-based program meet their Littles once per week and only during the school year. Some meet their Littles during their lunch period, but others meet up with them after school.
Some of the Bigs in the school-based program are adults, but most are students.
Fifty high schoolers from TC Central and TC West expressed an interest in being Bigs last year, but only 26 elementary students signed up to be Littles, so they ended up with 26 pairs through the school program. This year, their goal is 150 pairs, Smilie said.
Recruitment for the program started in the spring but is still ongoing. Smilie said her first priority for the year is matching the high schoolers who signed up to be Bigs last year but didn’t get to connect with a Little.
The only requirement for being a Big or a Little is the willingness to commit to the program, which is about an hour per week that should accumulate over the course of a few years.
“It can be as little as four to five hours a month,” Chesney said. “But it’s not for three months or six months, it’s five, six years that you’re really there for that person.”
There is no need for Bigs to have prior mentor experience, Smilie said.
“You just have to be a friend,” she said.
Through this partnership with TCAPS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan will be able to collect data on student performance and attendance before and after a student is involved with the program, which will help the organization measure its impact, Chesney said. That will likely become more relevant in future years as more data is collected, she said.
When Superintendent John VanWagoner arrived at TCAPS, he wanted to make sure that every kid in the district had the opportunity to partake in Big Brothers Big Sisters, because having a mentor helps kids realize their potential for success, he said. The program has done “outstanding work” so far, he said.
TCAPS students in the program are committed, and they do really well with their Littles, Smilie said.
“They’re all interested in coming back and being a Big to the same Little again,” Smilie said. “The biggest comment I get is: ‘Absolutely. I had a blast. I can’t wait to do it again.’”
Even though they just meet once per week and all they do is play board games, Witham said hanging out with his Little has had an impact on him. It has shown him how even simple gestures, like just being there for someone on a consistent basis, can have a big impact.
“There’s a lot of little things you can do that can help someone,” Witham said. “It doesn’t need to be big, and you don’t even know that you’re doing it, that you’re making an impact.”
Jonah Hockstetler, a senior at TC West, first learned about BBBS when Smilie came in to talk to him and his peers during a school senate meeting. He started meeting up with his Little every Wednesday during his lunch period last school year, and they began meeting up again this school year.
Initially, Hockstetler’s Little, who had been through some hard times, would be angry during their visits. He would draw Hockstetler on a wipe-board and scribble him out.
But after a few weeks of Hockstetler being patient, his Little began drawing pictures of the two holding hands instead.
“It was great to see, as we met more and more, he kind of warmed up to me and we started having a lot of fun,” Hockstetler said. “Starting this year, actually, when I went in the first day, he was wearing his Big Brothers Big Sisters shirt, he ran up to me, he gave me a hug and just seemed really happy to see me.”
Hockstetler said that his biggest takeaway from being a part of the program is that the kindness of one person can make a huge impact.
“It’s good for everyone to try to give back to their community, because if everyone does a small good thing, then it can really lead to just a better world in general,” Hockstetler said.
