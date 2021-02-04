TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City restaurateur has settled a 2018 lawsuit stemming from sexual harassment claims against the manager.
Little G's LLC agreed to pay $196,500 in punitive and compensatory damages, plus $3,500 in back pay for the "intentional, willful, malicious and retaliatory" firing of the woman who filed the complaint. She previously worked for Georgina's, a restaurant Little G's owner Anthony Craig also owned and managed before it closed in 2020.
The former sous chef accused Craig of routinely making sexual comments to her and other women who worked at the restaurant, and that Craig responded to her complaints by stripping her of her kitchen authority, giving her less favorable shifts and cutting her hours, as previously reported.
Allegations also included Craig unwantedly touching other women employees' buttocks, legs, chest and crotch areas, and repeatedly telling them he wanted to have sex with them, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
He was also accused of firing the sous chef within minutes of her submitting a written complaint in February 2016.
The EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court's Michigan Western Division in June 2018, as previously reported.
A consent judgment, signed by Craig and attorneys for Little G's, Georgina's and the EEOC on Jan. 29, permanently bars the restaurant from both maintaining a sexually hostile workplace and retaliating against employees based on any employment process outlawed by Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Craig and the restaurant's employees must also take a two-hour training course within 60 days of the judgments' entry, court documents show.
Court records show U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou signed the order Thursday.
Craig, through an attorney, previously denied the allegations, and previously told the Record-Eagle evidence he presented to the EEOC showed the claims were bogus, as would the surveillance footage from his restaurant.
Reached Wednesday, he repeated a claim that racial animus was behind the case — and the reporting on it — before hanging up. He also said he didn't know what was left for the EEOC to go after.
"My restaurant's been closed for a month and they just wanted to do whatever they wanted with my life," he said.
Miles Uhlar, a EEOC attorney in Detroit who worked on the case, said allegations that the agency's suit against the restaurant were racially motivated were false.
"EEOC's case against Georgina's was based on its factual investigation, which included many interviews," Uhlar said.
Another male Georgina's chef gave the EEOC a sworn statement corroborating the former sous chef's complaints, Uhlar said. Other women who worked at Georgina's told EEOC investigators of conduct similar to what the former sous chef claimed, and three other male kitchen employees gave sworn statements corroborating them, he said.
Surveillance footage from the restaurant was never presented to the EEOC or available, Uhlar said.
Uhlar said the judgment speaks for itself, and in a written release EEOC Regional Attorney Kenneth Bird called the behavior "egregious and widespread."
"This consent judgment reflects the EEOC’s commitment to stand up to such behavior," he said in the release.
Messages for John Di Giacomo, Little G's attorney, weren't returned Thursday.
An attempt to reach the former Georgina's employee was unsuccessful.
The order ends a lengthy civil case, which at one point was held up by a federal government shutdown in late 2018. The EEOC amended its complaint to include Little G's as a plaintiff after Georgina's closed — Di Giacomo cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason in court filings — and a magistrate judge in December rejected the company's argument that the EEOC had no right to sue the new company.
