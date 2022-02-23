TRAVERSE CITY — The health officer for six northern Michigan counties has resigned effective April 29, citing a hostile work environment and lack of support by some board of health members.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department Northwest Michigan, has been under fire for several months after instituting a school mask mandate for the counties she covers.
Those counties include Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego.
In her resignation letter delivered Tuesday, Peacock said health department employees are motivated to function at their highest level when they are supported and valued by the organization's leadership.
"The disconnect between this long-standing culture and the current Board of Health is both striking and damaging," Peacock wrote in her letter. "It is literally impossible for me to continue to support our team in this way in the face of ongoing efforts by the Board of Health to damage this strong health department and me as its leader.”
Peacock and the mask mandate were the topic of much public comment at local county board meetings also.
In September the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners voted along party lines to ask the BLDHD to rescind the order and recommend a mask-optional policy for Leelanau schools, saying she had overstepped her duties.
Also in September the Benzie County Board of Commissioners cut funding by half to the BLDHD, though Peacock at the time said she did not think it was in retaliation for the mask mandate.
In October Peacock filed a complaint with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, citing aggressive and threatening behavior toward her during the seven-hour-long September HDNM Board of Health meeting in Charlevoix.
Peacock and her staff also were subjected to threatening emails, phone calls and social media posts that were prompted by Facebook posts made by a health board member in an effort to bully her into rescinding the health order requiring masks, according to the complaint.
The complaint remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.
The mask order was rescinded earlier this month.
Peacock has been with HDNM for 12 years, serving as health officer since 2015.
