SUTTONS BAY — Two local environment-focused nonprofit organizations will host education web series in coming weeks and months.
Both Suttons Bay-based Inland Seas Education Association and Petoskey-based Tip of the Mitt Watershed Center scheduled online web conference series to take the place of in-person gatherings the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevents.
ISEA normally hosts informal monthly gatherings during sailing’s off-season to keep the community connected and promote Great Lakes education.
“We welcome anyone who has interest in learning more about us and what we do,” said Juliana Lisuk, ISEA volunteer coordinator.
The virtual cafes will continue this month, with a session Dec. 17 titled “Gobies, Quaggas, and the Nearshore Food Web,” with speaker Graceanne Tarsa, graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The online event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday is free, though registration is required for this and future events at https://schoolship.org/news-events/isea-cafe/ online.
Additional events include:
- “The Big Five Dive Film Screening and Panel” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26, presented by the filmmakers and divers featured in the film. The film follows a group of women as they attempt to dive one historic site in all five Great Lakes within the span of 24 hours; and,
- “The Psychology of Environmental Stewardship” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, presented by Jess Lasoff-Santos from the University of Michigan and Katie Williamson from Rare’s Center for Behavior and Environment
Likewise, the Watershed Center scheduled its Icebreaker Speaker Series online, also free to attend but requiring registration at www.watershedcouncil.org/attend-an-event online.
The first session is set for noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 and called “Watersheds 101 — How Do We Protect the Waters that We Love?” when Eli Baker, water resources education coordinator, will discuss watersheds and how water moves around us.
Additional sessions include:
- “The Line 5 Straits Tunnel — Will it Become a Reality” from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 when Jennifer McKay, the center’s policy director, will provide an update on the status of Enbridge’s needed permits for the project, as well as details about the Michigan Public Service Commission case; and,
- “Using Social Indicator Surveys to Protect Water Quality” from noon to 1 p.m. March 10 when Grenetta Thomassey, the center’s watershed policy director, will discuss how measure attitudes, beliefs and behaviors help protect water quality through a Lake Charlevoix watershed case study.
One advantage to the online venue during the COVID-19 crisis is that the educational messages can have a greater reach, one organizer said.
“Moving the Cafes online allow anyone to participate, not just those who live in our area,” Lisuk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.