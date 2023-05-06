CHEBOYGAN — The ongoing debate over the future of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline was in front of a panel at the United Nations recently.
Tribal Sovereign Nations continue to push for the pipeline’s decommission after dozens of them blasted Canada for its continued support of the project in a report last month.
Most recently, their concerns made it to the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
The forum said in a report that the pipeline “jeopardizes the Great Lakes” and “presents a real and credible threat to the treaty-protected fishing rights of Indigenous Peoples in the United States and Canada.”
Whitney Gravelle, president of Bay Mills Indian Community, said bringing Line 5 to the UN was just the first step in gathering opposition on an international scale.
“I think it highlights that the impacts and the concerns that are being raised by Indigenous peoples in Michigan are not isolated to the state of Michigan,” she said.
The Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues has served as an advisory body to the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council since its formation in 2000. It has met every year since 2002.
The message in the forum comes after 17 tribes petitioned the UN Human Rights Council ahead of its review of Canada’s policy in November.
Petitioners include representatives of 10 of the 12 federally recognized Anishinaabek tribes in Michigan: Bay Mills Indian Community, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians, Hannahville Indian Community, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi, Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-83795e3c-7fff-9de1-3e19-9795f84a262a”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-83795e3c-7fff-9de1-3e19-9795f84a262a”}“We are really starting to see a movement on not only a domestic level, but an international level start to grow in order to protect the Great Lakes,” Gravelle said.{/span}{/span}
Last month, Enbridge said Line 5 continues to operate safely and that relationships with Indigenous communities is, “essential to Enbridge’s continued success.”
“We appreciate that leaders of both federal governments are engaged in the treaty resolution process,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy in a statement. “Discussions are ongoing and we’re hopeful they will find a way forward for this critical infrastructure.”
