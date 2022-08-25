TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan health departments received vaccines for the monkeypox virus for those who may have been exposed in order to prevent future outbreaks, but the region has yet to encounter any confirmed cases of MPV.
MPV is a viral illness that can cause infections in humans and other animals and has been endemic in parts of Central Africa for years, said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Recently, however, there has been an outbreak of MPV in that region and throughout the world. According to NPR reporting, the current monkeypox outbreak is likely linked to a 2017 outbreak in Nigeria, but it was mostly ignored by the global community until this year, when infections began popping up in European countries and the U.S.
MPV spreads through close contact with those who are infected, including through contact with rashes, scabs, bodily fluids or extended face-to-face contact. It is not spread through casual contact with another person.
It causes those who are infected to first have a fever, chills and body aches and develops into a rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can be itchy and painful, Meyerson said. People with MPV are contagious until the last of their rash clears and their skin heals. The virus can last for several weeks, but it does not typically cause severe illness, Meyerson said.
Individuals with compromised immune systems can get severely ill, but there are no deaths from MPV in the U.S. yet, Meyerson said.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan currently has 143 cases of MPV, the furthest north being in Bay County. The risk of infection to the general community in northern Michigan is low, according to local health departments.
BLDHD has administered fewer than five doses of the vaccine, HDNW administered 10 at their first clinic and will continue to hold clinics as necessary and DHD10 has administered seven doses, according to health department officials. Emmy Schumacher, GTCHD public information officer, said GTCHD expects to have administered 30 cases of the vaccine by the end of the week.
“We have and continue to work with local partners and providers who serve those that are high-risk and make referrals to our clinic for vaccinations,” Schumacher said. “We are also vaccinating those who feel they are high-risk or may have been exposed via self-referral.”
To keep the outbreak at bay, every health department in northern Michigan received around 10-15 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which combats MPV infections, said Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10.
Morse is also currently the acting medical director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, which received a larger number of vaccines and doled them out to surrounding health departments, she said.
If someone has been exposed to MPV, the vaccine can prevent them from getting ill.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should get vaccinated for MPV if they have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with MPV, they know one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with MPV or they have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known cases of MPV.
A full list of who is eligible for the vaccine is available on each health department’s website.
Individuals can get tested for MPV at their local healthcare provider, but the risk of people in the area getting it in northern Michigan is currently very low, unless they have traveled to a place that has had a significant outbreak recently, Meyerson said.
While the stresses around another virus outbreak may make people think of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morse said MPV and COVID are very significantly different. For one, MPV is not as contagious as COVID and it cannot be spread through casual contact with another person, such as passing them in a grocery store or being in the same room as them.
“Being near someone with COVID, who was breathing or coughing, could very easily spread it to others,” Morse said. “With (MPV), it’s very difficult to spread through respiratory secretions. Really, you have to be living with someone or very close to someone who’s coughing with monkeypox for several hours for it to spread that way.”
Another difference is the fact that MPV is not a new virus. There are already treatments and a vaccine.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose series taken 28 days apart. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019, and it can be given as a shot or intradermally, which means it is administered just under the top layer of the skin.
It has recently been offered intradermally to stretch the supply of it available, Meyerson said.
As for treatment for MPV, the antiviral medication Tecrovirimant, or TPOXX, is being used in the rare cases where individuals are experiencing a severe form of the virus or are at risk of getting severely ill with MPV, according to the CDC.
Schools and businesses, which had to make immense changes to operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be aware of the virus and case counts for right now and encourage employees not to show up to work when they aren’t feeling well, Meyerson said.
Individuals can avoid getting sick by staying in contact with their sexual partners and being open with them about any symptoms they may have, especially since MPV spreads through close, skin-to-skin contact, Morse said.
The number of cases in the U.S., and in Michigan, are going up incrementally, so it is likely northern Michigan will see cases of MPV at some point, both Meyerson and Morse said. However, both said their respective health departments are trying to be aggressive in preventing the spread of the virus and hope that the community does the same.
“Our hope is that through education and vaccination, we will prevent it or minimize it, but given how outbreaks work, our suspicion is that we’ll get cases eventually,” Morse said. “So we are being very aggressive at trying to vaccinate those at highest risk.”
Individuals who think they’re eligible for the vaccine should call their local health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.