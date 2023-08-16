TRAVERSE CITY — Work on the roundabout at Airport Access and Parsons Road will limit access there Thursday.
The city’s engineering department said contractors will be working there between 2 and 5 a.m. Cars and small trucks will be able travel on the roundabout during that time, but large trucks will have difficulty getting through.
Work is weather-dependent, so the schedule may change. Motorists are being advised to alternate routes and avoid this area to reduce congestion, delay, and ensure worker safety.
Contact John McWethy at (231) 922-4467 with any questions, comments or concerns about the work or the schedule.
