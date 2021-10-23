TRAVERSE CITY — Khan, his wife and kids traveled to Kabul International Airport, it looked almost like a normal day in Afghanistan’s capital. Except for one thing:
“You could see there was a fear in the peoples’ faces,” he said. “You can see there will be something, something is coming up.”
Their flight left mid-afternoon on Aug. 14, less than a day before thousands of Taliban fighters poured into Kabul, and before a crush of Afghans trying to escape by plane thronged that same airport.
Khan — the Record-Eagle is using only part of his name to protect his relatives still in Afghanistan — got his Special Immigrant Visa just in time after applying for it in 2018. He qualified after working as a translator for the U.S. military. That job ended in May, just before the U.S. closed Bagram Air Base, Khan said. Prior to that he served in the Afghan National Army from 2003 to 2016.
Khan found out he was going to the U.S. a week before he left, he said. By that time, the situation had become urgent: the Taliban controlled a few nearby districts, though nobody thought they would seize power as quickly as they did. Still, Khan knew that people who had worked for the U.S. military or Afghan government were in danger if the Taliban took over.
Now, Khan and his family are adjusting to life in the U.S. He has a job, a home for himself and his family, and four of their five children are in school. He’s anxiously waiting for evacuation flights to resume so he can get the rest of his family out of Afghanistan.
“I can say I do miss my family,” he said. “You can imagine how I feel.”
Khan was born just before the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, and he grew up in a mountainous eastern province, he said. His father was a farmer and he worked various jobs throughout the mujahedeen and Taliban era, including in an electrician shop when U.S. and coalition forces invaded in 2001.
He joined the Afghan National Army in 2003, a year after his older brother did the same. At the time, many people believed they needed to serve their country in some way. He traveled to the U.S. twice, once for Army Ranger training and again for the U.S. Army Sergeant Majors Academy.
Khan and his wife have been married for 17 years, he said. His and her families knew each other for many years and arranged their marriage.
They’ve had plenty of help resettling in the Traverse City area, including from Bethany Christian Services, Khan said. The nonprofit is one of five refugee resettling agencies in the state, and a caseworker is helping Khan and his family make appointments and fill out paperwork. Plus, the nonprofit gave the family an initial slug of cash to help with housing and other costs.
Don Gregory and wife Ann volunteered to be their host family, including giving them a temporary home while they sought a more permanent one. The couple heard of Khan through a relative in Afghanistan who managed interpreters for contractors.
Gregory said he and Ann had never done anything like it before, but it seemed like an obvious choice.
“We believe that, with how these people have worked to help us as a country, to help protect us, that’s the least that we could do to help them and to help thank them for a job well done,” he said.
Friends of Karen Puschel Segal let Khan and his family stay in their carriage house until they could find a more permanent home, she said. She became involved after someone asked if she could help, so she rounded up some friends.
Others have helped in big and small ways — Puschel Segal credited Nick Beadleston for starting a GoFundMe that gave the family a $6,000 boost. Grand Traverse Regional Foundation Vice President Steve Wade and Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director Tony Lentych helped the family find permanent digs.
Gregory said a church in Suttons Bay pitched in for a car that a local dealership offered, while a clothing store treated the family to winter boots.
Refugee resettlement takes more than just an agency with the legal authority and a visa or asylum process at the federal level, Puschel Segal said. It takes the community, including a host family like the Gregorys who have become like kin to Khan and his family.
“I think those family ties and creating that network of relationships, close relationships, I think are probably the most important thing that a new family needs, because they feel so isolated from their existing family back in Afghanistan,” she said.
Khan said everyone’s treated him, his wife and children like family since he arrived, save one incident where a man in a grocery store badgered his wife over her clothing and told him they didn’t belong.
But he didn’t dwell on that negative incident. Instead, he focused on the dozens of people who sided with him and told the man off.
“When I saw those people, I was not thinking about a negative thing, I was thinking about a positive thing,” he said.
Michigan will take in 1,300 Afghan refugees, said Erica Quealy, a spokesperson for the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The U.S. State Department accepted the state’s request for that amount, a number the Office of Global Michigan requested after consulting with refugee resettlement agencies in the state.
That’s out of the first wave of nearly 37,000 Afghans to be resettled following a mass evacuation that ended in August, when the last U.S. troops left the country. A total of 65,000 Afghans were set to be resettled by the end of September, and another 95,000 through September 2022.
As of Tuesday, 152 Afghan nationals arrived in Michigan, with travel scheduled for another 159, Quealy said. State officials are working with the federal government to determine when the rest will arrive.
“Right now the timelines really are up to the federal government, but they have indicated to us that the majority of those arrivals will occur by Dec. 31 of this year,” she said.
Michelle Brunner of Bethany Christian Services said resettlement agencies like hers will help them find housing and jobs, and if they have kids, get them enrolled in school — pretty much whatever they need to become members of a community.
“It’s certainly helpful when it’s more personalized, and you have community members embracing and supporting our refugees,” she said, adding that’s the case with Khan and his family.
Puschel Segal said their case is ideal in a way: they have legal status in the U.S., a caring host family, a home and other support. Many who fled the country after the Taliban takeover likely have nothing — Khan said many left with nothing but their clothes.
People who want to help can contact Bethany Christian Services or other refugee resettlement agencies to either volunteer or donate, Puschel Segal said — Michigan has a website at michiganredi.galaxydigital.com to connect donors and volunteers with agencies. She also suggested donating to Justice for Our Neighbors to assist refugees who need help with their asylum cases.
A Bethany Christian Services spokesperson said the agency has no further plans to resettle Afghans in northern Michigan, and the agency announced it will resettle more than 250 in Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon.
Khan said he hopes he can go back to Afghanistan some day to see his family. It’s his homeland, and there’s more to the country than war, so the beauty of the place is a draw for others as well. But going there now isn’t possible.
He wants people to understand that those fleeing Afghanistan are just trying to live their lives. There are terrorists there, and there may be some bad people among the thousands who left. But they’re going through a vetting process, and those who are leaving are trying to escape violence.
“That’s why they’re running from Afghanistan, they want to live their life, that’s the one thing they want,” he said. “But living in Afghanistan right now is very difficult.”
