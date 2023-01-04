TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Commission agreed to put a hold on proposed changes to the city’s outdoor lighting ordinance after three commissioners said they would not support it.
Several residents also came forward to support keeping the ordinance as it was when adopted in 2017.
Linda Koebert, who was sworn in as the newest city commissioner at Tuesday’s meeting, said experts should be consulted before any changes are made.
“We have a public relations nightmare brewing right now,” Koebert said. “Even if these changes are all good, I think we should have some presence of professionals who work in this area in the room just to make sure we’ve done it correctly.”
The lighting ordinance was written with the assistance of Jerry Dobek, an astrophysicist who is one of the founding members of Dark Sky Association. Koebert wondered why Dobek wasn’t consulted about the proposed changes.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said the proposed changes are not in keeping with the intent of the original ordinance, which was to prevent light pollution and glare on a neighboring property. Commissioner Tim Werner said that light should be measured the same way sound is measured — as in how much it leaves the property. He agreed that an expert is best qualified to review the changes.
Proposed changes were prompted by a lawsuit filed against Immaculate Conception Elementary School by Amelia Hasenohrl, who lives near the Vine Street school. Built in 2019, the school installed outdoor lights that were too bright and trespassed onto her property and into her bedroom window, causing a nuisance.
The Honorable Kevin A. Elsenheimer of 13th Circuit Court ruled in October that the lights do indeed violate the city’s ordinance and gave school officials until Dec. 22 to submit a plan to bring the lights into compliance. The city was not named in the suit.
In an email from Immaculate Conception to the Record-Eagle dated Dec. 16, the school installed a dimmer on the lights and turned them down to 350 lumens, according to Eric Mulvany, director of operations for Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools.
But Hasenohrl says that is not true, that the lights are only slightly dimmer than they were when the school opened. The lights are 12- to 14-feet-tall and there are a dozen of them around the school.
“Are they a little dimmer? Yeah,” Hasenohrl told commissioners. “Are they lighting up the interior of my house? Yeah. They aren’t in compliance.”
Doug McWatters lives at “ground zero,” near the school and walked to the government center for the meeting, he said.
“I was amazed that Immaculate Conception was in compliance,” he said. “Didn’t seem like it to me.”
City attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht suggested the ordinance should be changed because it contains inconsistencies.
Ordinance amendments recommended by the Traverse City Planning Commission specify that only lights that emit more than 1,125 lumens must be shielded and have a 100 percent cutoff of light above the bulb.
The ordinance now states that all outdoor lighting above 500 lumens must be shielded, and exempts things like Christmas lights, porch lights, landscaping or path lights, emergency lights and more.
“More than doubling it is a pretty big jump without consulting experts,” said Edward Roe, who spoke during public comment. “It’s important to have a dark night sky to be able to see the stars.”
Another section of the ordinance states that unshielded lighting greater than 2,250 lumens is not allowed, giving the impression that only lighting above that mark needs to be shielded. That’s how the city has interpreted the ordinance, said Shawn Winter, planning director.
“That’s how the lighting got approved for the school, because it came under the 2,250 lumens,” Winter said.
The lights are not shielded and do not have 100 percent cutoff.
Wendy Wilderotter said it would be horrible to see the ordinance change.
“It’s not about Slabtown. It’s not about Immaculate Conception. It’s not about Amelia. It’s about Traverse City.”
