TRAVERSE CITY — For the last eight years, Robert Blankenship’s days have been measured in four-hour blocks of time.
Renal failure had him on peritoneal dialysis, a method that uses fluid filtered through the abdominal lining to remove waste from the blood — normally the job of the kidneys. The procedure can be done at home.
“But it’s a ball and chain because you have to do it every four hours,” said Blankenship, 66.
That changed in September, when Blankenship received a cadaver kidney, thanks to his five-member volunteer team of Kidney Companions who drove him to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for surgery, stayed with him 24/7 and when he got home, made sure he had groceries, medicine and rides back to Ann Arbor for follow-up visits.
“When you finally get off dialysis it’s like the whole cloud is lifted off you,” Blankenship said. “I didn’t know what it was like to feel normal.”
Blankenship has been waiting a long time for a kidney.
He has no family beyond a couple of nephews, which meant he did not have the possibility of a donor.
He also did not have a support system in place, people who could drive him to Ann Arbor when a match was found.
Having three or four support people is a necessity for getting on the kidney transplant list.
Some of those on Blankenship’s team are retired, while others are still working. Many signed up in April after attending the first meeting about the new program, including Susan St. Pierre, whose daughter has had two live donor transplants and always had the support of her family.
“I always wondered what people who don’t have a support system do,” said St. Pierre, a retired social worker. Her husband, Ernie St. Pierre, is also on the team.
The team organized and created an on-call schedule that included driving Blankenship to Ann Arbor.
“If you were on that schedule it meant you would drop everything and go,” St. Pierre said. “Just being there for him has been important, just checking on him and visiting him.”
Once he had a support team, Blankenship was activated. Within a month he got the call.
“I was fortunate to be the person on-call,” said Chris Bosio. “It was a lot of adrenalin driving down to Ann Arbor ... Everything happened really fast.”
Blankenship had surgery at 6 a.m. and Bosio spent the next couple of days with him at the hospital before St. Pierre took over and stayed until it was time for him to come home.
Bosio, who works for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said he met Kidney Companions cofounder Dr. John Stanifer over a beer when the program was still in the idea phase.
Bosio worked with a couple of people who had received donor kidneys, but had no idea there was such a need for the nonprofit organization. He signed up as soon as he could.
“For me it was just one of those things where you could actually move the needle — it wasn’t just writing a check,” Bosio said. “You could actually see the impact and know that Robert is going to live the rest of his life fully.”
Stanifer, a nephrologist, has been at Munson Medical Center for about four years. The program is modeled after a prison reentry program he and his wife Molly Stanifer were involved with in North Carolina before moving to Traverse City. The program pairs prisoners with a support team to help them successfully transition to life outside prison and the couple thought support teams would also benefit those in kidney failure.
Other co-founders are Holly Hinds, a nurse practitioner specializing in nephrology, and Greg Hall, who in 2016 donated a kidney to a stranger.
“We’ve been ecstatic with how it has turned out,” Stanifer said. “Just the fact that we can see people come together and forge a trusting relationship has been amazing.”
Molly said the best part has been the response from the community.
“Volunteers are doing way more than we asked,” Molly said. “It’s a reminder of how people step up, of their humanity.”
Blankenship worked as an executive chef on cruise ships for about 25 years, living an independent life with about nine months on the ship and three off.
“It was pretty devastating when I came home and had my physical and they said I would have to retire or quit my job,” Blankenship said. “You can’t do dialysis on a ship.”
He had to work jobs that would let him come home and do his dialysis every four hours. He could no longer drive. He was forced to short-sell his home in the post-housing bubble environment.
“I was eligible for the transplant, but if they see that you don’t have the support they won’t put you on the list,” he said.
He said it was hard to accept help, but he had to get over that. Now he’s getting back to living.
Ross Ameel, who works at Right Brain Brewery, has driven Blankenship downstate several times, with the pair staying at hotels a couple of times because doing a round trip in one day was too hard on Blankenship.
He has gotten to know Blankenship very well, saying it’s hard not to when you spend that much time together in a vehicle.
He also helped clean out Blankenship’s garage, getting rid of all the bags of fluid and medical supplies he no longer needs. Ameel has been involved from the beginning. He has no medical experience whatsoever, but said it seemed like the right thing to do.
“It works out good for everybody,” he said.
Across the United States there are about 700,000 people on dialysis, with about 76,000 of them on the transplant waitlist, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In the Grand Traverse region there are about 250 people on dialysis, spending three days a week in a dialysis unit for three to four hours each visit, Stanifer said. Once a person is activated on the waitlist, it can be a year or more until they get a kidney.
Right now Kidney Companions has about a dozen volunteers in teams that have been assigned to two people who are close to being activated, Stanifer said, while a fourth is waiting in the wings.
St. Pierre said she is on the team because she knows that support is part of a lifesaving process.
“Seeing somebody be able to have a quality of life that is significantly different from being on dialysis is why I do it,” St. Pierre said.
