TRAVERSE CITY — Public thoroughfares in Peninsula and Garfield townships will soon be adding cameras designed to photograph license plates and vehicles passing by.
Decisions to buy this technology, made by these township officials in meetings this week, were prompted by a proposal from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Police say these cameras will help their investigative efforts.
The company that provides and installs the cameras — Flock Safety — charges $2,850 per camera for the first year, and then $2,500 per camera each year after that.
Flock Safety’s communications and content associate Holly Beilin said that these two townships will join nearly 100 other law enforcement agencies in Michigan that currently use these cameras.
Unlike traffic light cameras, license-plate cameras capture plate numbers, vehicle types and descriptions and send them back to the contracted agency’s database, Beilin said.
Local law enforcement will only receive an emergency alert if the license plate is on a stolen vehicle, driven by a known wanted offender or is part of a missing or endangered persons alert.
She said that Flock Safety prides itself on their unique approach to storing data and mentioned that, unlike their competitors, they do not own any of the license plate photos that their cameras capture.
The law enforcement agencies do.
“In the contract, the customer owns the data,” Beilin said. “If a vendor owned it, they could sell it to a third party, but we legally can’t do that.”
During the Garfield Township Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, Capt. Randy Fewless said this camera system has helped solved crimes.
Fewless told the board that, based on his research, the sheriff’s office recommends a total of 14 cameras for the township.
This number of cameras will be able to track up to 90 percent of all movement within the township, said Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn.
“We look forward to using this additional tool not only for your community police officers, but for our detective bureau and the rest of our agency to help make the people in this community as safe as possible,” Korn said.
The total cost of all of the cameras and their installation fees would be $39,900 the first year, Fewless said, and then $35,000 each year after that.
After Fewless’ presentation, the Garfield board voted unanimously to draft a four-year contract with Flock Safety.
Currently, they are waiting on the sheriff’s office to check back with Flock Safety to see if they can maintain the price of $2,500 annually after the first year, even in the event of a company-wide price increase.
“We’re not spending money until we get a contract,” Korn said in the meeting.
On the same night on the other side of town, Peninsula Township officials were having a similar conversation about installing the same cameras in their community.
The sheriff’s office concluded that, for their township, six cameras would be enough. Unlike their neighbors, Peninsula Township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said they only agreed to a one-year contract, costing $17,100, to see how the program works.
“I have heard from residents who want increased patrol — we’ve increased from one deputy to two deputies over the course of the last two or three years, but we have a hard time with nighttime and evening coverage,” Wunsch said. “We’re hoping that they’ll allow us to stretch the one officer that we have on the clock at any given time.”
Korn echoed Wunsch sentiments and said, that for his township, safety is a No. 1 priority.
“It may save us a lot of money in the long run and help us solve some cases,” he said.
Both township supervisors said they don’t anticipate any privacy problems with the cameras or their databases.
“I’ve had a couple people question whether it’s an invasion of privacy or some kind of symptom of a police state,” Korn said. “But I’m not uncomfortable with it myself.”
Wunsch said he didn’t hear anyone say anything about specific privacy concerns, but that one board member expressed concern about a camera misidentifying a vehicle.
When asked about false arrests or misidentification of cars, Beilin from Flock Safety said, to her knowledge, their cameras have never led to either of those situations happening. In fact, Beilin said, she has heard anecdotally that data from the cameras has helped exonerate people.
Even though both motions passed, Wunsch said he estimates it will be at least a couple of months before the cameras are up and operating.
Peninsula and Garfield townships are the first two in the county to discuss the new cameras and approve their installation.
On March 13, trustees on the East Bay Township board are expected to decide if they want the same technology in their community.
