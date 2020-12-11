TRAVERSE CITY — The snowmen are coming.
Batten down the hatches, arm yourself with a trusted snow shovel and get out the snowpants — snow is here, and there's about to be a lot of it.
The season’s first major snowfall comes early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Storm reports predict the weather will bury much of northern Michigan in up to 10 inches of wet, heavy snow.
“By the time Sunday morning rolls around, when everything is said and done, the Traverse City area might have between 4 and 7 inches,” said NWS Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic on Friday, who suspects the heaviest precipitation to hit around 10 a.m. Saturday.
It’s a notable coating, she added, especially for a storm not bolstered by lake-effect.
A huge swath of the mitten state, just south of Traverse City and including Kalkaska and part of Benzie and Leelanau counties, should prep for a max of 10 inches.
And while some Traverse City residents watch the flakes with dread, others are eager to play.
Local dad Ian Ashton and his two little ones can’t wait for the snow to fall.
“I’m ready to get my snowmobile out,” Ashton said with a laugh.
He and his wife had a plan to flee the cold to Florida — but with his son and daughters' in-person schooling, the cold it is.
“So now I’m looking for winter activities,” Ashton said.
High on the list is skiing, a pastime for both 7-year-old Rob and 4-year-old Kate.
There’s also sledding to be done on the family’s Holiday Hills driveway, Ashton added.
Jauernic said the persistent storm’s heaviest and steadiest snowfall will stretch through Saturday afternoon and into the night.
Locals are likely to wake to ground cover, but that’s not expected to pose an issue for morning commuters, according to Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Jay Saksewski.
The region typically sees 12 to 16 inches of snow by mid-December — 2020 is an outlier, with just 2.5 inches so far throughout the Traverse City area, Jauernic said.
This season’s divergence from typical annual trends is unusual, the meteorologist added, especially when looking at multi-year norms. Still, she has seen winters like this before — occasionally, they're the ones that bury January and February under a season’s worth of snow.
It won't phase road commission workers, Saksewski said.
“We’ve been prepared for winter weather since November,” he said. “Looking back at this time last year, we already had 24 inches of snow on the ground.”
The first crews are on for early morning hours, Saksewski said, with a half-shift scheduled.
They’ve already spread 9,000 tons of salt and another 15,000 tons of sand through local roads, trucks are ready and staff have a game plan.
“Our crew is chomping at the bit to get out there and start moving some snow,” Saksewski said.
The storm could also spur isolated power outages, and those braving the storm should watch carefully for blowing snow — an all but given with gusts expected to hit 25 to 35 miles per hour, according to NWS.
Drivers aiming to traverse I-75; U.S. 131, 127 and 23; or M-72, 55 or 32 might reconsider their weekend travel plans or save the driving for Sunday.
Anyone planning to put shovel to driveway should also take care, Jauernic said — best to try not to overdo it.
