TRAVERSE CITY — Tony Lentych is a candidate for the top job at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
The Traverse City Housing Commission executive director is one of five candidates interviewed for the spot, MSDHA Communications Director Katie Bach said.
Lentych said he applied for the position just before joining TCHC, and sent in his resume this time when he heard from developers that the agency was looking again.
“I’m not actively looking for other employment, but ... I would agree with the fact that I think I can make a difference there,” he said.
Lentych has headed TCHC since February 2015, as previously reported.
He touted his experience, not only with the housing commission but as a former MSDHA board member. He also worked in Indianapolis with a nonprofit housing developer that focused on creating homes for people without shelter, or who had AIDS or substance use issues.
Along with a combination of rural and urban experience, Lentych said he would focus on serving older renters better. There’s been a lack of planning all around to build housing for Baby Boomers who need it, he said.
“The theory is, if seniors find options to downsize, their homes open up,” he said. “That solves some of the families’ problems by finding more open homes for those wishing to be rooted in northwest Michigan.”
And while MSDHA has made the low income housing tax credit competitive process more fair for projects in rural and small town settings, the agency needs something aimed specifically at incentivizing affordable housing in those locales, Lentych said.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers and city Manager Marty Colburn lent their support for Lentych by sending a recommendation letter to state Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They pointed out both his experience with MSDHA, knowledge of the agency’s workings and his experience in developing housing.
That nudge couldn’t hurt, considering the other four candidates’ qualifications.
Kelly Rose, who according to Bach and MSDHA is the agency’s chief housing solutions officer for its Rental Assistance and Homeless Solutions Division, is among them.
So too is Cami Freeman, Illinois Housing Development Authority director of innovation; Amy Hovey, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation special project coordinator; and Habitat for Humanity of Michigan President and CEO Sandra Pearson, Bach said.
Lentych said he knows all the candidates but Freeman, and agreed that Hovey, Pearson and Rose make for an impressive list.
“I certainly wish them much luck should they get the job,” he said.
They may have their answer — and MSDHA its new director — after the agency board’s special meeting tentatively set for Sept. 17, Bach said, adding it’ll be up to them whether to take up the vote then.
Their choice on who to hire is final and doesn’t need the governor’s or state Legislature’s confirmation, Bach said.
Gary Heidel has been MSDHA’s acting director since the board opted to let Earl Poleski go in March 2019, Bach said.
A previous pair of finalists for the job withdrew in early 2021, so the board started over.
