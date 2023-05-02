LELAND — Both of Leland Public School’s funding proposals passed Tuesday.
The first proposal, a 10.9 mill levy — equivalent to $545 for a taxable value of $50,000 — will cover the school’s operating costs and ensure the district meets funding requirements to receive state foundation dollars. It’s estimated to bring in $4,586,679 next year, according to ballot language.
The levy only applies to non-homestead properties, such as commercial property, business, second homes and rental property.
The measure passed 775 to 405, according to preliminary, unofficial results Tuesday.
The other proposal would allow the district to take out bonds in the amount of $6,080,000 for purposes including instructional technology upgrades and purchasing school buses. During the next seven years, it could cost taxpayers an average of .74 mills a year — $37 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to pay back the new bonds.
Voters passed that measure by a slightly narrower margin, 642 to 534, according to unofficial results.
