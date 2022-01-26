ELK RAPIDS — A judge will be asked to decide who owns the Island House property after Elk Rapids Village Council members last week acknowledged an ongoing legal pickle, then voted unanimously to sue Elk Rapids Township.
“The difference between us is a distinction without a difference,” Trustee Charlie Pryde said, sounding exasperated after citing population data showing about 60 percent of township residents live in the village.
“It’s insane,” Pryde added. “It’s ludicrous for us to be doing this. If they find out the village owns it, we own it. If they find out the township owns it, we own it.”
Pryde later voted with the council’s six trustees to authorize village attorney Scott Howard to file suit in 13th Circuit Court asking a judge to determine ownership of the property and decide whether the township, if it has an interest, can legally hand it back to the village.
Comments by Pryde and other trustees regarding the logic of essentially suing themselves came Jan. 18 during a regular meeting of the village council, members of which have debated the ownership issue for more than two years.
“It’s dragged on and on and it gets very confusing,” said Trustee Elaine Glowicki. “We have to listen to our attorneys.”
To recap: In 1948 philanthropist Katherine Dexter McCormick deeded Island House to the Village of Elk Rapids for community use.
In 1949, Elk Rapids District Library began leasing the property.
The current lease runs through 2038, though renewal negotiations were already underway to secure the location for a planned $5 million future expansion of the historic building, which comes with a 180-degree view of the community’s picturesque harbor.
Then last spring, a title review dredged up a long-forgotten deed, showing the village owned the property jointly with the township, after the results of a 1970 election, in which township voters said they wanted to return their share to the village, were never recorded.
Instead, a surveyor last year determined the township still has “an interest” in Island House, which includes a slice of Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor’s parking lot, boat slips 21-27, the copper-roofed brick building housing the restrooms, day room and laundry facilities, plus the matching pavilion and even a portion of the kids fishing pond.
This revelation, coupled with library board in-fighting, halted a fundraising campaign that would have financed the library expansion, precipitated the return of more than $600,000 in donations and further soured the relationship between village and township officials.
For example, Trustee Tracy Fosdick, who serves as a liaison to the library board, said she was skeptical the village and the township could come to an agreement on their own.
“That assumes there’s respect, there is a common understanding, there’s a willingness to try and see different perspectives,” Fosdick said. “I just don’t know that even a small little sub-group can function like that right now.”
Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorrance Amos on Tuesday declined comment, as did Dick Hults, township trustee, library board member and chair of the library board’s building committee.
Both confirmed no legal papers have yet been served on the township, however.
Library Director Nannette Miller also declined comment.
Last year the township board tasked Matthew Zimmerman, a Grand Rapids-based attorney with Varnum LLC, with drafting a tenancy-in-common agreement which township minutes show was forwarded to the village in October.
If signed, the tenancy agreement would convey 50 percent ownership to each municipality. The Village would pay for all maintenance and repair of structures on the property as well as for landscaping and snow removal, and would retain all revenue and rent received.
The library pays $1 per year for its lease of Island House; the Harbor Commission which reports to the council and oversees the upper and lower portions of the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor, projects revenue of more than $300,000 in 2021/2022, records show.
An agreement for the harbor’s on-site pavilion states the facility is available to private renters, a policy which some say could run afoul of the community use stipulation in McCormick’s 1948 gift.
Council President Pro-Tem Barb Mullaly said if the township wanted half ownership, it should pay half the expenses.
“If they want to say they own half of it, you pay your own insurance, there’s no liability that we’re paying for if you want to be part owner,” Mullaly said during the Jan. 18 meeting. “You pay all your own stuff and you pay half the bills that we’ve had since 1979, or whatever, ‘till now.”
No trustees expressed a willingness to share half the harbor’s revenue with the township, however.
Attorneys Howard and Zimmerman have exchanged documents between November and January, minutes show, with Howard sending a proposal to Zimmerman stating if the township transferred the property to the village, the village could indemnify the township from liability.
Zimmerman, however, told township trustees he wasn’t comfortable that covered all liability issues, and in December the township voted to send the tenancy-in-common agreement back to the council.
Howard said Tuesday he expects to file the complaint in the next week to 10 days.
“The tenor of this is to try and get answers, not to be adversarial with the township,” Howard said.
Yet talk of a lawsuit comes just weeks after a community consultant, hired with $100,000 raised from Elk Rapids government, business and resident groups, shared recommendations regarding what he said were dysfunctional attitudes and behaviors.
“The community is beyond discussing issues,” Doug Griffiths said, in a Dec. 9 community meeting hosted via Zoom.
“Any issue that comes up for discussion immediately devolved into accusations of ulterior motives, evil intentions, and underhanded dealings, especially when some people don’t get their way,” Griffiths said.
Griffiths heads 13 Ways, a Canadian consulting firm specializing in assisting small municipalities with problem-solving and strategic planning.
In a summary report presented Dec. 9 and included in council’s latest board packet, Griffiths suggested residents and officials take a break from disputes and return to negotiating only when they’d recognized they wouldn’t always get their own way.
Griffiths previously said he’d be willing to return to Elk Rapids to consult on strategic planning, once the community had done some soul-searching.
Griffiths said in an email he was aware of council’s vote to sue, he’d hoped ownership could be figured out without the courts, though added a judicial decision just might be the quickest way to resolve it.
“I would also add, this should not stop them from working together on the success of the region,” Griffiths said. “The library is NOT the only issue, and not even the biggest issue the region faces. There are really big issues creating challenges for the entire region, and they should all be working on them together.”
Tom Kerns, head of Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, which led the 13 Ways project, last week told council members they’d raised about $37,000 of the $40,000, plus expenses, needed to bring the team back to Elk Rapids.
