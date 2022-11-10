SUTTONS BAY — Residents in Leelanau Township have spoken about the future of their beloved library, and they overwhelmingly voted in favor of making it independent of the township board.
Unofficial election results show that 1,058 voters said “yes” to making the library more independent, while 492 said “no.”
Library Director Julie Preneta couldn’t be happier with the results.
“Leelanau Township loves its library. The vote underscores how important public libraries still are to smaller communities like ours,” she said via email. “Having its own dedicated board and funding will allow the Leelanau Township Library to grow and evolve to better meet the needs of our community.”
The library has been governed by the township for the past 50 years, where most libraries in the state have their own governing board.
A 1955 public act put libraries under the governance of townships, but that was repealed in 1976. However the Leelanau Township Library never changed its governing model. It will now be more autonomous.
“That’s actually the norm. We’re kind of a throwback. They’re just trying to head where most people are in terms of libraries,” said Northport Village Council President Steve Wetherbee.
Under the Leelanau Library Board millage, the library will get $238,000 in the first year of the 6-year, 0.5 mill property tax and now has the ability to create its own board.
The millage will cost homeowners in the area about $75 a year for a taxable value of $150,000.
