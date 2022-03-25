TRAVERSE CITY — Deborah Stannard remembers the 1980s when the Leelanau Township Library was one of the few places the public could access the internet.
The library was busting at the seams and there were long lines out the door, said Stannard, who retired in 2017 from a 30-year career as library director.
The long lines are gone, but the library is still busting at the seams, said Stannard, who is co-chair of Yes! Leelanau Library, a group that is seeking a 6-year, 0.5-mill property tax as part of a move for the library to be governed by its own elected board rather than the Leelanau Township Board.
If approved, the tax will bring in $238,000 in its first year and would cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $150,000 about $75 per year.
A petition drive is underway to collect 50 signatures of registered voters by April 26 to get the question on the Aug. 2 ballot. The goal is to collect about 200 signatures, said co-chair Silvia Gans, which she is confident will be met.
“There is great interest in the library in this community, even from people who don’t use it,” Gans said. “People love our library.”
The library has 3,209 cardholders in a township with a population of 2,048 and prior to the pandemic had a circulation of 27,000 items.
The library has operated under Public Act 269 from 1955 that allows townships to manage libraries. PA 269 was repealed in 1976, but several townships were grandfathered in, including Leelanau Township.
The library is one of three in the state that still operate under the old law and is funded by the township at a proposed FY 2022-’23 budget of $206,000. That’s up from the current budget of $139,000.
If the millage is approved, it is not known what the township will do with the money that is now used to fund the library.
Under current state law, libraries elect their own non-partisan six-member boards and are funded by a millage. If voters approve the Leelanau Library millage a board will be appointed and later elected.
Stannard said it’s important for the library to have its own board that can focus completely on library issues.
“That’s how libraries are run across the state,” Stannard said. “It gives you a lot of flexibility to solve problems and the opportunity to pursue grants.”
The law allows for libraries to collect up to 2 mills, which is used for operations, materials, maintenance, upkeep and programs, though most libraries in Leelanau County operate under 0.5 mills.
Library supporters are hoping that once a board is established they can complete a strategic plan and begin a capital campaign to raise money for a larger library.
Gans, who is also president of the Friends of the Leelanau Township Library, said no future millage will be sought for construction.
The 2,720-square-foot library building was built in 1968 and shares the space with the Leelanau Township offices, something township officials have sought for many years to remedy. But a $13.3 million municipal sewer system and an expected shortfall in paying off bond debt has taken precedence and has kept the township from pursuing new offices or expanding and upgrading the library. The sewer will not be paid off until 2028.
Both spaces are cramped and a meeting room that is often crowded during township board meetings was recently made smaller when an office was carved out for the zoning administrator.
The library has no public bathroom, no kitchen space, is lacking shelving and storage space, doesn’t have enough electrical outlets for computers and printers and is not compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
Gans said township needs have always taken the focus away from the needs of the library. The goal is to have the library managed by people who understand libraries, she said.
