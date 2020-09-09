SUTTONS BAY — Anti-bias training in Leelanau will be taught by a local author and retired Northwestern Michigan College professor.
Diane Carpenter Emling, author of “Institutional Racism & Restorative Justice,” offered to teach the seminar free of charge.
The training is in response to an elected Leelanau County Road Commission trustee who last month caused a national uproar by using a racial slur and subsequent remarks made by three Leelanau commissioners in their efforts to enact an anti-racism resolution.
County Administrator Chet Janik said that after the board opted to pursue training last month he was approached by several companies that offer the training, some of which were national. He has been friends with Emling for 25 years and said her book covered much of the information that he thinks is appropriate for training.
Emling taught sociology for 30 years at Northwestern Michigan College and during her tenure served as department chair and academic dean. Members of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and other community members will be invited to present.
Janik was given the go-ahead by Leelanau County Commissioners at their executive session Tuesday to set up a seminar with Emling. Training will take place in October or November and will be broadcast via YouTube so that anyone who wants to watch the seminar can.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution to recognize October as Indigenous Peoples Month. Oct. 1 is Indigenous Peoples Day in the county and has been recognized as such since 2017.
The day, which honors Native American peoples, history and culture, is celebrated nationally on the second Monday in October, which is also Columbus Day.
The motion to include the entire month came from Commissioner Carolyn Rentenbach.
Commission Chair William Bunek said October is already recognized nationally as Indigenous Peoples Month, but Rentenbach said the county resolution needs to reflect that.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner said she thinks having the one-day designation is more effective, that having an entire month waters it down.
Commissioner Debra Rushton said she feels the recognition has more impact with one day, but said the county could add a statement to its resolution noting that the entire month is recognized nationally.
“I kind of like the idea of recognizing them on one day because then that’s their day,” Rushton said.
