SUTTONS BAY — A Solon Township resident was chosen from six candidates interviewed Monday for an open seat on the Leelanau County Road Commission board.
Garth Greenan, 66, was approved by the Leelanau County Commission on a vote of 6-1, with Commissioner Melinda Lautner voting “no.” Candidates were interviewed by the commission at half-hour intervals.
Greenan replaces Tom Eckerle, who resigned amid a public outcry in August after using a racial slur just before the start of a public road commission meeting.
An engineer, Greenan spent the last five years of his career as the traffic services supervisor for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, retiring in 2018. He grew up in Leelanau, left to pursue a career and moved back to the county in 1999.
When asked by the commission about his talents, Greenan named his experience as his best asset. As a professional engineer he has worked on numerous projects throughout the state and in Leelanau County, he said. He ran engineering companies and while at the GTRC implemented systems that improved efficiency in the organization.
“Some of my primary talents are being able to bring people together to work to solve problems,” Greenan said. “I sort of jokingly say, ‘What do engineers do? We solve problems.’”
He also has experience working on dam studies and designing water and sewer systems.
“He by far is the outstanding candidate from the field,” said Carolyn Rentenbach.
Leland resident Robert Gregory, co-owner of Cherry Bay Orchards, was nominated for the post by Lautner but only received three votes from Lautner and commissioners Debra Rushton and William Bunek.
During the interview Gregory was asked how he would have handled the incident with Eckerle.
“Probably the biggest disappointment to the community would be that I wouldn’t make any public statements, but I would be the type of person that would go to the individual, have a heart-to-heart discussion and encourage people to go back and apologize when they’re wrong,” Gregory said.
“Some people won’t get there, but that’s where I intervene on a one-to-one basis.”
Other candidates interviewed were Barry Adler of Glen Arbor; Melvin Black of Solon Township; and James Kiessel and Mike Zeits, both of Lake Leelanau.
Lautner said all of the candidates were good, but Gregory best fit the overall picture of what was needed on the board.
Rushton admired Gregory’s community involvement, his business sense and the fact that he would represent the west side of the county.
Lautner said Greenan sounded “a little too confident,” which made her wonder what conversations were going on outside of the board.
Ansorge, who supported Greenan, said he was looking for someone “who could jump in there and make an immediate impact and help out in the situation where we are today.”
Greenan, he said, gives the most bang for the buck. Ansorge also denied having had any outside conversations with any candidate.
The road commission has had much turnover in the last couple of years during the time that Eckerle was a trustee. Eckerle often berated employees during public meetings.
Former managing director Dan Wagner left shortly after Eckerle was elected. His replacement, Justin Kelenske, left after less than a year on the job and former engineer Jim Johnson resigned last year.
Brendan Mullane was hired as manager in August.
Also resigning was Joe Nedow, finance manager and board secretary, who left in August after 18 years with the road commission.
Road commission trustee John J. Popa said Nedow’s position has been posted, but the road commission is still looking for qualified candidates.
Greenan, a Democrat, ran against Popa this year for his expiring seat, with the 18-year-incumbent reelected by a margin of nearly 1,000 votes. Greenan also ran against Eckerle in 2018, losing by 691 votes.
Popa spoke during public comment at the special meeting before the start of the interviews, urging commissioners to choose a person who is available for meetings beyond the two road commission meetings held each month.
The person selected should also be available by email and by phone, Popa said. Several elected officials around the county do not make their phone numbers available to members of the community and he thinks that is wrong.
