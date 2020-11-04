SUTTONS BAY — A long-time Leelanau County Road Commission trustee will spend another six years on the board after winning his re-election bid.
Republican John J. Popa, 75, defeated his Democratic challenger Garth M. Greenan, 66, on a vote of 8,609 to 7,626.
Popa, of Bingham Township, is a retired Consumers Energy engineer.
Greenan, of Solon Township, will now be interviewed for the seat left vacant by Tom Eckerle, who stepped down in August after using a racial slur before the start of a public meeting. Greenan ran against Eckerle in 2018, losing by 691 votes.
Six candidates applied for the vacated post and will be interviewed by the Leelanau County Board of Trustees.
Other candidates are Barry Adler, of Glen Arbor; Melvin Black, of Solon Township; Robert Gregory, of Leland; James Kiessel, of Lake Leelanau; and Mike Zeits, also of Lake Leelanau. The interviews are at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the county government center and will be aired live on YouTube.
