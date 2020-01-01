LAKE LEELANAU — Three restaurants have signed up so far for a Leelanau Christian Neighbors fundraiser and the nonprofit is hoping for more.
“Travel the Tables of Leelanau” will have restaurants offering incentives with a portion of the proceeds benefiting LCN, which runs a food and baby pantry in Lake Leelanau.
The fundraiser kicks off Thursday at Fisher’s Happy Hour in Northport with an open mic night, drink incentives and an LCN tip jar that will be matched by Fisher’s.
Pegtown Station in Maple City will donate 10 percent of all sales to LCN on January 10 and 17.
The Leland Lodge will donate 20 percent of the profits from fish baskets sold from Jan. 10 through March 20 to LCN. The lodge will also have drink specials, with a portion of the price donated.
“This is a great opportunity to support local restaurants and give LCN a financial boost,” said Mary Stanton, executive director.
Other restaurants can sign up to participate by contacting Stanton at 231-994-2271.
Updates on incentives and other restaurants that have been added to the fundraiser can be found at www.Facebook.com/LCNserves.
In addition to its pantries, LCN runs the Blessings in a Backpack program that has children taking home food home for the weekend, and the Neighborhood Assistance Ministry that offers short-term emergency help. LCN also operates Samaritans’ Closet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.