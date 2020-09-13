MAPLE CITY — A fire that began in the office of Leelanau Redi-Mix on Saturday rekindled later in the day and the building is a total loss, fire officials said.
Cedar Area Fire Chief Chris Comeaux declined comment Sunday except to say the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
“It’s devastating,” said Rob Flaska, Redi-Mix chief financial officer and son of the company’s owner, Marilyn Flaska. “We have two buildings and one is a total loss. A mechanic’s garage, all the tools, a mixer, our offices and all our paperwork. Totally destroyed.”
No employees were in the building at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured, Flaska said.
Flaska said a small office fire was discovered by a cleaning person Saturday morning. He moved some company vehicles away from the area and the fire was put out.
Flaska said he returned to the Newman Road plant about noon to do a walk through for damage assessment and retrieve paperwork containing his computer passwords.
"The fire was out, it appeared to be an accidental type fire in the office area and we thought we had it secured,” Flaska said. “When I went back, I wasn’t there five minutes before I saw smoke coming from the roof.”
“It went from one little area to gone, just like that,” he added. "That second wave, that's what got us."
Several fire stations in the area responded to the multi-alarm fire, including Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, which sent a tanker truck, Metro Chief Pat Parker said.
Leelanau Redi-Mix is an excavating contractor specializing in concrete, poured walls, septic tanks and window wells. The company also provides delivery services of aggregate stone and other materials and employs 35 people.
Several employees drove to the site on Saturday afternoon to see if there was anything they could do to help, Flaska said.
“We’ve got the best employees, but getting concrete now is going to be a big hiccup,” Flaska said. “That was where we batched. I wish we could have saved that mixer.”
Flaska said he hoped to rebuild, though no decisions had yet been made regarding site cleanup or plans for any new construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.