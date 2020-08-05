SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Prosecutor Joseph T. Hubbell will serve another four years after defeating his Republican challenger in Tuesday's primary election.
Hubbell received 3,126 votes, while his opponent Jeffrey Slocombe received 1,307. Vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers later this week.
No Democrat filed to run in the November election.
Hubbell, 59, has been the Leelanau prosecutor since being elected in 2004. Slocombe, of Suttons Bay, is a defense attorney.
Hubbell said he looks forward to serving Leelanau County as he has for the last 15 years.
"I'm happy to be elected for a fifth term as Leelanau County prosecutor," Hubbell said. "I appreciate the support I received from the voters, as well as from law enforcement and the courts to achieve this endeavor."
Slocombe ran against Hubbell in the 2016 election as an independent. He ran as a Republican this time, saying it made more sense because he has always leaned in that direction.
