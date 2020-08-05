SUTTONS BAY — Five Leelanau County townships were still counting absentee ballots early Wednesday morning, but it appears that Prosecutor Joseph T. Hubbell will be serving another four years.
Hubbell was defeating his primary challenger Republican Jeffrey Slocombe on a vote of 2,984 to 1,239.
No Democrat filed to run in the November election.
Hubbell, 59, has been the Leelanau prosecutor since 2004. Slocombe, of Suttons Bay, is a defense attorney.
Slocombe ran against Hubbell in the 2016 election as an independent. He ran as a Republican this time, saying it made more sense because he's always leaned in that direction.
As of 1:45 a.m., Cleveland, Empire, Kasson, Leelanau and Solon townships and the portion of Traverse City that falls within the county had not tallied their absentee ballots.
