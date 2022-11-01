SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for its new administrator last week.
Deb Allen was offered the job after the board voted unanimously at a special meeting Oct. 19, contingent upon a background check and successful negotiation of a contract.
“It’s been a goal of mine to serve and this is an opportunity to do that a little differently,” Allen said Friday.
She said the 7-0 vote is a representation of support and encouragement from the board.
Allen said she is aware of all the issues going on in the building. Issues include a restructuring of the county clerk’s work duties and the creation of two new departments — human resources and treasury. Creating the new departments, which passed along party lines, was the topic of much controversy when it was first brought up in June 2021. The county has also had difficulty finding and keeping directors for the two departments.
“We have an opportunity to refocus our attention on what our purpose is here, and that’s to serve the residents of Leelanau County,” Allen said.
Allen is executive director of development and community engagement for the Grand Traverse Pavilions senior care facility. She lives in Leelanau County and will start on Dec. 4.
She will be paid a salary of $96,640, which is what Administrator Chet Janik is paid. She will also receive a vehicle allowance of $300 per month and will be given 25 days vacation. Allen’s and Janik’s contracts are identical, Janik said.
The contract is for one year, from Dec. 5 through Dec. 4, 2023. A state law outlines that if an administrator is hired after August in an even year the contract cannot be longer than one year, as commissioners run for office and there is the possibility a new board could be seated.
Janik recommended that the board revisit the contract in January to set a three-year contract.
Allen was chosen from a field of 68 who applied for the post. Six candidates were initially interviewed, with three invited back for a second look. The other two were Patrick G. Lamb, assistant superintendent of career and technical education for Northwest Education Services, and Karl F. Fulmer, executive director of a housing and redevelopment commission and an affordable housing agency in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Allen went to the top of the list because of her experience in budgeting, labor relations, grant writing and fundraising.
Commissioner Debra Rushton said Allen presented herself as a leader with character. Commissioner Melinda Lautner said she could see strength in Allen and that she was approachable. Commissioner Rick Robbins admired Allen’s enthusiasm, saying it will take the county into the next generation.
